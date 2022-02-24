Student Gets Legs, Fingers Amputated After Eating Leftover Chinese Food

Leftover food at restaurants is not something that people would normally want to gorge on, but the tragic case of a 19-year-old student in the US who consumed some leftover takeaway food from a Chinese restaurant will leave you terrified. Hours after having the leftover meal, the person had to have both of his legs and fingers amputated. The student, JC, had acquired life-threatening sepsis and gangrene as a result of microorganisms in the food, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. The report detailed that he was admitted to the Massachusetts General Hospital's paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) in Boston. Although the case was reported last March in the New England Journal of Medicine report, the incident came to public attention and became viral after a YouTube video by Dr. Bernard Hsu, a licensed toxicologist. In the video, Hsu described that after eating poisoned leftovers, including lo mein, chicken, and rice, the young man became extremely unwell. The video has been viewed more than 1 million times as of now.

According to The New York Post, the individual was a part-time employee at the eatery which goes unnamed. He quickly began throwing up after eating the leftovers from the Chinese restaurant. Chills, shortness of breath, headache, fuzzy vision, and chest pain followed. The patient's skin had begun to turn “purple".

The patient had a bacterial illness called Neisseria meningitidis, which was discovered after a battery of blood and urine testing. He was also diagnosed with sepsis, a condition brought on by the infection and leading to gangrene. All his fingers and both his legs had to be amputated to not have the disease spread all over his body.

According to WebMD, leftover food should be refrigerated no later than two hours after it has been removed from a heat source to lessen the risk of food poisoning from bacteria.

