Student Mimics Lalu Prasad to Slam Nitish Kumar for Flooding in Patna, Twitter Approves

Even as Bihar battles with incessant floods in the wake of intense rainfall, a man has taken to social media with mimicking former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to reflect on the situation in the state.

In a video that has now gone viral, the man, a second year political science student by the name of Krishna Yadav, can be seen mimicking the RJD supremo's signature style as he pointed out some serious issues with the Nitish Kumar government.

Oh man! Is this the best mimicry of @laluprasadrjd yet by anyone? Must watch once! pic.twitter.com/ToVbcsUqON — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 3, 2019

Standing atop a tractor and mimicking Lalu, Krishna slammed Nitish Kumar for his inability to control the flood situation.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 10,000 likes on the video and many appreciated the young student's skills.

Haha superb — RJ Raunac (@rjraunac) October 4, 2019

Awesome. Talented guy — Nikhil Srivastava (@snikhil_social) October 4, 2019

Helicopter se morning walk karta hai — Santosh Subba (@sonupondhak) October 4, 2019

Next big boss contestant found. — सत्यमेव जयते (@1satyamevjayte) October 4, 2019

I thought he acted on a TikTok or Dubsmash. If you hide video i feel no one can say he is not "भूरा बाल साफ़ करो" waale neta Ji. #Applaud — सौरभ (@Saurabh_968) October 4, 2019

At least 42 people lost their lives recently in Bihar as the state saw one of the heaviest rainfall in decades. Large parts of Bihar including entire neighborhoods continue to be waterlogged, despite receding water levels.

