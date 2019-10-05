Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Student Mimics Lalu Prasad to Slam Nitish Kumar for Flooding in Patna, Twitter Approves

'Next Big Boss contestant found', a netizen wrote in reaction to the student's mimicry of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Student Mimics Lalu Prasad to Slam Nitish Kumar for Flooding in Patna, Twitter Approves
Image credit: PTI/Twitter

Even as Bihar battles with incessant floods in the wake of intense rainfall, a man has taken to social media with mimicking former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to reflect on the situation in the state.

In a video that has now gone viral, the man, a second year political science student by the name of Krishna Yadav, can be seen mimicking the RJD supremo's signature style as he pointed out some serious issues with the Nitish Kumar government.

Standing atop a tractor and mimicking Lalu, Krishna slammed Nitish Kumar for his inability to control the flood situation.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 10,000 likes on the video and many appreciated the young student's skills.

At least 42 people lost their lives recently in Bihar as the state saw one of the heaviest rainfall in decades. Large parts of Bihar including entire neighborhoods continue to be waterlogged, despite receding water levels.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram