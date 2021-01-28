Student Renames Himself 'Reconnecting' on Online Class, Internet is Calling him 'Bonafide Genius'

Pandemic evolved a lot of things-- like, schools got replaced with online classes. But what happens to the old (and lame excuses, as our teachers would call them) of forgetting the homework at home, or being eaten away by the dog (lol).

The tech-savvy children seem to have gone more creative with the mischief. A student's brilliant approach to dodging schoolwork on Zoom has brought him the title of 'bonafide genius', awarded to him by the Internet. It seems that the trick worked as it took his teacher weeks to figure out what was going on.

Twitter user Chris Arnold shared that a kid in his wife's class has been changing his username to 'Reconnecting' on Zoom app during online classes to avoid answering any questions. Revealing the trick in a tweet, Chris, a DJ and a radio presenter shared the story on January 26.

Chris, a resident of Bristol, is married to a teacher who shared with him that a student of hers has been tricking her into thinking that his internet is weak during the zoom class; hence, he is unavailable to answer her questions.

Chris dubbed the kid, ‘already a bonafide genius’ adding that the lad doesn’t need to worry about his education. Read the whole tweet here:

https://twitter.com/ ChrisArnoldInc/status/ 1353784626876207105

As the post went viral, he later added some more information about the incident and wrote that the kid had actually wrote “‘Reconnecting…’ with ellipsis to really make it look genuine.” He also claimed that another kid had tried the trick but was caught instantly as he misspelt the word.

The TV presenter quirkily wrote that he is off to call his mom to tell her that he’s gone viral. The tweet has garnered more than 2,164,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 27000 times. Netizens have filled the comments section with praises for the kid’s smart idea.

One user called the boy a ‘genius’ and wondered why hadn’t she been doing that.

https://twitter.com/DoOnex10/ status/1354386067173081092

Another user wrote that he is seeing ‘some criminal tendencies here.’

https://twitter.com/OBOGlobal/ status/1354194018192785415

Another wrote to give the kid his diploma already as he is ready for adulting.

https://twitter.com/ AntonioPineDuh/status/ 1354204760631635971

Many people called him a ‘legend’ and a ‘genius.’

https://twitter.com/crewzer24/ status/1354063341430452224

Another parent shared that his son played a video of him studying on a loop in front of webcam of an iPad while he played Fifa on his phone.

https://twitter.com/ rhysllewpart/status/ 1353792931619024898

Another user praised the kid saying amazing and he loved the hack.

https://twitter.com/ noahsbwilliams/status/ 1354346206462271492

That is some true genius, indeed.