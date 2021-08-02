Student Sends Note to Teacher About Hole in His Trousers

Teachers are always under pressure to get everything right while taking a class. From their appearance to the note that they give, everything has to be perfect. After all, holding a student’s attention for a long time is no child’s play. However, a science teacher in the US was left embarrassed after he faced a wardrobe malfunction in front of his class. And to make the matter worse, he only realised it after one of his students left a note informing him about a hole in his pants.

Sharing his embarrassing story in a TikTok video, the teacher named Greg Donitzen narrated the incident in detail. The video begins with the visuals of Greg covering his mouth out of embarrassment as a text appears on the screen - ‘Thinking about that note a student left on my desk at the end of the day. He then shows a note scrawled on a paper towel, reading, “You have a hole in your pants. All the kids are talking about it."

Being an absolute sport, Greg shared a picture of the back of his trouser that was split open slightly to expose his underwear

Greg shared the clip online hoping to hear similar stories from others in the profession. The caption of his video read, " ‘Embarrassing teacher stories… Does this happen to anyone else?’

The now-viral video has received over 1.5 million views along with several reactions from other TikTok users. Some of whom even shared similar stories.

One of the users recalled his experience when a student walked up to him in the middle of class to ask him to not raise his arms as they exposed bad sweat patches on the shirt.

Another teacher shared his experience when he taught a class one day with his pant’s zipper down.

Meanwhile, some of the users highlighted that the boy who left the student really respected his teacher and felt bad about other students making his fun.

