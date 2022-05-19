Student Went into Labour Before Graduation Day, This is How College Surprised Her

Jada Sayles was looking forward to attending her college graduation ceremony at Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, when she went into labour. Hours before the ceremony, Sayles had to be rushed to the hospital. However, her kind University president made sure that Sayles did not have to lose out on one of the most memorable moments of her life. A tweet shared by Dr Walter M Kimbrough, the current president of the historically Black university, narrates how the institute decided to surprise Sayles. In his tweet shared on Monday, Kimbrough revealed that he decided to award her the diploma in her hospital room, making it a memorable day for her.

Kimbrough shared the video of the special ceremony that took place in the hospital. In the thirty-second long video clip, Kimbrough is seen dressed in a ceremonial robe and Sayles also wore her graduation cap along with the black robe. The video also featured the wailing cries of Sayles newborn baby boy as she was conferred with her bachelor’s degree, in presence of her family members.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kimbrough tweeted, “Jada went into labour on Friday evening. Texted me around 4:30 am Saturday saying she was being admitted, and the baby was born on her graduation day, May 14th. So we rolled up to the hospital so I could finish my tenure in the most special way.”

The tweet has received an overwhelming response from fellow netizens. One of the top comments read, “What a graduation present. Congratulations!”

Another user appreciated Kimbrough for making the day extra special for Sayles. The comment read, “Kudos to the President for going the extra mile for his student. Double blessings!”

Kimbrough’s thoughtful gesture was praised by another user who tweeted, “This is what it’s all about. What you are about, through and through. Dr. Kimbrough, you’re it. I’m so grateful I got to experience you and and all that you pour into everything you do. Love you long time ! Congrats on closing this chapter!”

What are your thoughts on this unique graduation ceremony?

