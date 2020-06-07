StudentLivesMatter Trends as Indians Outrage Against Conducting Exams amid Pandemic

Millions of students in India take examinations every year. 2020, however, is different.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. While the lockdowns around the world have started to ease down, going out isn't particularly a good idea. With no signs of vaccines in the near future, experts have called for social distancing to break the chain of COVID-19.

The cases of persons affected with coronavirus are on a high with nearly 2.5 lakh cases registered in India alone. As the deadly disease brought a lot of uncertainty with it regarding jobs, businesses, and the economy taking a dip, students are worried about their examinations.

While many state governments have put examinations on hold citing safety from COVID-19, news of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari granting permission to conduct all under-graduate and post-graduate examinations of the MUHS has sent students into panic mode.

Koshyari, who is also Chancellor of state universities, gave his approval for the examinations after Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh met him at Raj Bhavan, an official statement said.

In another news coming from Odisha, the Odisha government last week issued a revised order that allowed the conducting of examinations in schools and colleges.

"Schools, colleges, other educational training coaching institutions, etc. will remain closed till 31st July,2020. However, conduct of shall be permitted," an order issued by Special Relief Commissioner was quoted as saying by Odisha's Kalinga TV.

Students in Odisha cited the news and took to Twitter to raise their concerns regarding attending exams in a pandemic. A Twitter user pointed out the difficulties it will pose to blind students or those with disabilities.

If one student or faculty is infected then the whole university gets infected too. What about the blind students how are they going to appear exam by maintaining distance from their writers?@CMO_Odisha @dr_arunsahoo @DHE_Odisha #Odisha_Students_Against_Exam #Students_want_reply pic.twitter.com/UjrzILeAGz — Mrunali99 (@Mrunali991) June 7, 2020

If anyone catches the virus while coming to exam center, who would take responsibility of it?! Are exams more important than life of students? Open Parliament first then college. We are not testing kits.#Odisha_Students_Against_Exam#Students_want_reply@otvnews @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/b58MG8fG3P — Manaswini Satpathy (@ManaswiniSatpa1) June 7, 2020

We got to know about this because it's in news,but @CMO_Odisha, @DHE_Odisha & @dr_arunsahoo can u really guarantee that all the colleges n Universities r being sanitized & fully safe for the students n teachers ???? WE DOUBT.#Students_want_reply #Odisha_Students_Against_Exam pic.twitter.com/rMrzyNcNgw — Biswajeeta Sahoo (@BiswajeetaSahoo) June 7, 2020

I am not afraid of giving exams as I had already given 5 semesters in last 3 years with 76% aggregate. I am only afraid of getting infected with COVID-19 and for my family safety. Is it necessary to conduct the exams.#Odisha_Students_Against_Exam #Students_want_reply — Tanmay Ranjan (@TanmayRanjan8) June 7, 2020

Students in Odisha aren't the only ones. Over 50,000 students and doctors appearing for entrance examinations at AIIMS were left concerned after the institution decided to conduct the examinations on June 11 instead of June 5.

Dr Gautam Tiwari, a doctor practicing at a private hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, tells News18 that the decision to conduct the examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic was nothing short of carelessness.

"Scheduling the examination at a time when the COVID-19 lockdown has not yet been lifted is simply careless. It not only puts our lives in danger but also stands to endanger the community," Dr Tiwari said.

Tiwari is one of the nearly one lakh applicants including doctors and nurses who will be appearing for the four entrance examinations scheduled. These include the AIIMS Fellowship Program for postgraduate doctoral students and the examinations held to appoint persons to administrative, nursing and post-basic posts.

In its recently released notification, AIIMS said that examination centres have been spread across the country and that all social distancing rules shall be maintained at these centres including the mandatory wearing of a face mask and use of hand sanitizer.

Dr Tiwari, however, felt that the proposition was highly risky. "Even a single person with COVID-19 can affect hundreds. Many of the applicants appearing for the examination are already practicing in hospitals. If such a person gets infected, they can endanger the lives of so many," Tiwari said.

The doctor who has himself been quarantining after spending eight days on duty at his hospital's COVID-19 ward added that it was unfair to conduct medical examinations at a time when health workers were stretched thin and working overtime to contain the pandemic.

As per guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 30, lockdown restrictions would continue in containment zones while "unlock" activities begin in a phased manner.

"On the one hand, they are saying no public or academic gatherings until June 30. On the other, they are conducting country-wide examinations and endangering health workers. What about our safety? Many of us are already risking our lives on a daily basis," Dr Tiwari said.

In the midst of #BlackLivesMatter becoming a global slogan of solidarity and resistance after the death of African-American unarmed man Geroge Floyd to the hands of a US cop, students from different states of India vented their anger against state governments with #StudentLivesMatter hashtag to make themselves heard. Why conducting examinations amid deadly pandemic were even being considered wondered students.

As these applicants took to social media to post their grievances, #StudentLivesMatter became the top trending hashtag on Twitter on Sunday.

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday decided to postpone the SSC examinations in the state, hours after the High Court's nod to conduct them from June 8.