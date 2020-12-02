Students at this School in China are Forced to Smash Their Phones if Caught Carrying One

We all know how carrying mobile phones in schools is an offence and this offence is dealt in different ways. But a school in China has come up with a quite destructive way to keep students from bringing mobile phones.

The Chinese school has been forcing its students to smash their phones on the floor after they are caught bringing the devices to the campus, according to a DailyMail report.

The footage, which is widely shared online shows, three students being ordered by their teachers to slam the handsets on the ground repeatedly.

It is alleged that the video is from an unnamed school in the city of Mengzi, south-western China's Yunnan Province. After the video gained popularity, local officials told reporters they have been investigating the matter and said that the school had banned students from taking their phones to the classroom. The report further added that the incident came to light after the footage was uploaded on Chinese social media by an anonymous user.

The students were punished after they were caught sneaking their phones into the campus. The footage shows three girls standing in line with their phones while an elder woman who is possibly the teacher, is heard ordering them to smash their phones on the floor.

The students appeared reluctant as they tried to throw their handsets with a mild force.

According to the report, an official told reporters that they have seen the video and are investigating the case. The footage has also prompted a heated discussion online as some netizens agreed with the school's approach while others claimed it had violated the pupils' rights.

The report further added that one commenter said that they thought it is a great idea and if their son broke the rule and brought his phone to school, they would support the teacher for smashing his phone. Another person commented that if the students broke the rule, they can take away their phones and give them to the parents. The punishment of smashing the phone is intentionally damaging other people's goods, and very inappropriate.