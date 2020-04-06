Students at University of Pennsylvania Recreate Their Campus on Minecraft During Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has forced nearly every school and college campus to close down across the world. Many final year students have expressed regret upon missing crucial events like convocation and farewell to the pandemic.

However, some students of UPenn(University of Pennsylvania) are different. The students have built their entire campus on Minecraft, a video game that allows a user to open a global server.

Andrew Guo, a junior at UPenn, first came up with the idea of minutely recreating their campus in the block-building game in March this year. He was inspired by a Japanese elementary school, who organised its graduation ceremony inside a virtual campus some days earlier.

Guo told about his plan to friends and the word spread. Two servers were up by March 17 as more and more people were joining in. Speaking to Business Insider, Guo said he wanted the two servers to serve different purposes –one was for people to build the Penn campus and the other for standard gameplay.

Soon, a third server was created for people to show their creative instincts and go free. After the news of such an initiative was posted on various Facebook pages of the university students, the Minecraft project gained momentum.

According to Guo, there are about 150 people in the Minecraft server currently. Guo does not know many of the main builders but all of them communicate through Google Sheet, where people mention which part of the building they will be making.

The construction is underway and coincides with similar constructions being made by students of other American institutions such as Columbia University, South Louisiana Community College, Northwestern University, Dartmouth University and Boston University.

