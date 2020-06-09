Students from Himachal Pradesh Build Sample Collection Booth to Prevent Cross-Infection of Covid-19

A group of five engineering graduates from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district have designed a COVID-19 sample collection booth to minimise chances of cross-infection between health workers and patients.

The airtight, sample booths have been crafted from discarded electronic materials.

According to a video posted by CNN-News18, the booths are also equipped with necessary tools, which are required during the collection of the samples.

"It will protect the doctors from cross-infection while taking samples of the patients easily from sitting inside the chambers," said Achal Saini, co-creator of the testing chamber.

The video shows two gloves attached outside each chamber and they have been kept tapered for easy movements of the hands. The chambers are also installed with foggers so that the doctors can sanitise the gloves, hands and equipment besides having adjustable lights.





It took five to six days for them to make the booth and then an internal research was carried on to tests whether the services conform to the government policies.

The chamber has come at a cost of Rs 25,000 and has been donated to Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College Ner Chowk.

The group had earlier developed sanitization tunnels but couldn't put them to use due to government policies.