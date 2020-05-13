Students Have Found a New Hack to Get Out of Their Zoom Classes

In Jurassic Park, one of the characters said a dialogue which became iconic for years afterwards - 'Life finds a way.'





While that definitely rings true, what also rings true is how fast humans adapt to anything, the coronavirus pandemic is perhaps one of the them.

As we adapt more and more to social distancing, and the world is forced into a global work-from-home experiment, even schools, colleges and education has shifted online.

And whether it be from writing answers on hands, on chits, putting your earphone up your sleeve, finding a discreet way to hide your phone, students always, always find a way.

Since classes have shifted to Zoom, the popular video-calling appm students methods have evolved.

Students have found a clever hack to get away from their Zoom classes, without getting into trouble.

The hack involves turning off your video, and renaming yourself to 'Reconnecting,' so it appears as if you're having Internet issues.

The hack went viral on TikTok.





Another popular hack also involves using a virtual background with a picture of you, to pretend like you're still part of the class.





Students have also resorted to messing with their classes in other ways.

Life really, does find a way.