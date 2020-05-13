BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Students Have Found a New Hack to Get Out of Their Zoom Classes

Image credits: TikTok.

Image credits: TikTok.

Students have found a clever hack to get away from their Zoom classes, without getting into trouble.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Share this:

In Jurassic Park, one of the characters said a dialogue which became iconic for years afterwards - 'Life finds a way.'


While that definitely rings true, what also rings true is how fast humans adapt to anything, the coronavirus pandemic is perhaps one of the them.

As we adapt more and more to social distancing, and the world is forced into a global work-from-home experiment, even schools, colleges and education has shifted online.

And whether it be from writing answers on hands, on chits, putting your earphone up your sleeve, finding a discreet way to hide your phone, students always, always find a way.

Since classes have shifted to Zoom, the popular video-calling appm students methods have evolved.

Students have found a clever hack to get away from their Zoom classes, without getting into trouble.

The hack involves turning off your video, and renaming yourself to 'Reconnecting,' so it appears as if you're having Internet issues.

The hack went viral on TikTok.

@charlie.huynh2

##studyhacks ##zoom ##quarantinelife

♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685


@itsjackbuzali

Le hicimos una broma a nuestra maestra por ZOOM Parte 2! ##fyp ##foryou ##zoom

♬ Jump On It - The Hit Crew

@elliotchoy

HOW TO GET OUT OF YOUR ZOOM CLASSES 101 - thank me later 🙃 ##fyp ##foryou ##college ##school ##zoom

♬ original sound - elliotchoy

Another popular hack also involves using a virtual background with a picture of you, to pretend like you're still part of the class.


@dombri.yikes

You’re Welcome TDI ##distancedance ##xyzbca ##viral ##zoom ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou

♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

Students have also resorted to messing with their classes in other ways.

@conhuevos

this what i call group work ##zoom @dominic_paxson05 @lostindacosmos @lucylucy1203 @gmoneyyy222 @youngdreyy @bagohbonez

♬ original sound - conhuevos

@fckjoshy

crashing fans zoom classes pt 1 ##fyp ##zoom ##onlineclass

♬ original sound - fckjoshy

Life really, does find a way.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading