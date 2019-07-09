Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Students Interact with NASA Astronauts at NYPD Headquarters

The video saw astronauts floating a microphone back-and-forth to one another as they answered dozens of questions from individually selected students.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Students Interact with NASA Astronauts at NYPD Headquarters
The video saw astronauts floating a microphone back-and-forth to one another as they answered dozens of questions from individually selected students.
Loading...

The NYPD on July 8, became the first law enforcement agency to host a conversation with the International Space Station. The NYPD and NASA facilitated a live educational video call between Christina Koch and Nick Hogue, two astronauts who are currently orbiting Earth and an audience that included high school and college students at One Police Plaza.

According to a story published in New York Post, Police Commissioner O'Neil told the congregated students, "Today we’re not going to space but we are going to be talking to astronauts that are 250 miles above us, going 17,500 miles an hour," joking, that it is a little less than what he drives on the way to work in the morning.

The video saw astronauts floating a microphone back-and-forth to one another as they answered dozens of questions from individually selected students.

Hogue added, "It is a deeply emotional and moving experience when you see Earth from space. The perspective you get is impactful in a way that’s hard to explain."

During the course of the conversation, Koch said that the next step was going to Mars as NASA is exploring if life exists on other planets.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram