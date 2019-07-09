Students Interact with NASA Astronauts at NYPD Headquarters
The video saw astronauts floating a microphone back-and-forth to one another as they answered dozens of questions from individually selected students.
The NYPD on July 8, became the first law enforcement agency to host a conversation with the International Space Station. The NYPD and NASA facilitated a live educational video call between Christina Koch and Nick Hogue, two astronauts who are currently orbiting Earth and an audience that included high school and college students at One Police Plaza.
According to a story published in New York Post, Police Commissioner O'Neil told the congregated students, "Today we’re not going to space but we are going to be talking to astronauts that are 250 miles above us, going 17,500 miles an hour," joking, that it is a little less than what he drives on the way to work in the morning.
Hogue added, "It is a deeply emotional and moving experience when you see Earth from space. The perspective you get is impactful in a way that’s hard to explain."
During the course of the conversation, Koch said that the next step was going to Mars as NASA is exploring if life exists on other planets.
