Study at Swedish Varsity Says Microbes Are Evolving to Eat, Degrade Plastic

Microbes in oceans and on lands are evolving to eat and degrade plastic, a new study suggests. Researchers at the Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, conducted the study, and found more than 30,000 different microbes that have the potential to degrade as much as 10 different kinds of plastic. According to the study, the amount of plastic dumped in various parts of the world proliferated from 2 million tonnes per year to around 380 million tonnes per year in a span of 70 years. Researchers suggest that the time of exposure to plastic was enough for various microbes in the environment to respond to and evolve around these compounds.

Through computer modelling, the researchers analysed these enzymes that have developed the capability to degrade various types of plastic. After that, they compared the results with the prevalent levels of plastic waste pollution across various nations and water bodies.

The research factored in 95 microbial enzymes that already have the required capability to degrade plastic, and then looked for those enzymes in microbes with a similar DNA structure present in the environment. After the analysis, the team found 18,000 plastic-degrading microbes in soil samples taken from 38 countries, and 12,000 of them were found in ocean samples from 67 different locations.

“Using our model, we found multiple lines of evidence supporting the fact that the global microbiome’s plastic-degrading potential strongly correlates with measurements of environmental plastic pollution,” said Aleksej Zelezniak, Associate Professor, Chalmers University of Technology, in a press statement. Prof Aleksej mentioned that this study is an exposition of how the environment, over time, responds to the pressures induced by our actions.

“Currently, very little is known about these plastic-degrading enzymes, and we did not expect to find such a large number of them across so many different microbes and environmental habitats,” said Jan Zrimec, Researcher, National Institute of Biology, Slovenia, and first author of the research.

The study is expected to pave the way for further research and development of new recycling methods for both land and water.

