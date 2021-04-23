Study Finds Dolphins Learn 'Names' or Signature Whistles of Their Friends to Form Teams

Several studies suggest that dolphins are second to humans in smartness. They even excel in intelligence-based tests. A new study claims that dolphins have ‘names’ for each member in the school and call them with those titles if the need arises, as per a report in Science Magazine . Unlike humans names, these identifications are signature whistles.

Dolphins learn the names or signature whistles of their closest associates and recognize them for a lifetime. Marked as ground-breaking by Luke Rendell, a behavioral ecologist on the College of St. Andrews, the study advocates the theory of dolphins using their developed brains while navigating their social environments. The findings further suggest that dolphins can recognize the signature calls of more than a dozen animals.

Like humans, dolphins too follow a concept of societies and team membership and that is they are known for maintaining intricate and tight-knit societies in the animal kingdom.

Scientists revealed that dolphins form groups at three levels. At the first level, the alliance is formed by two to three male dolphins to look for an ideal female partner. The second group comprising of over 14 members is formed to keep security in check and protect the female of the pod from the rival groups. The third and the biggest one is formed allying with the smaller pods to combat bigger rival attacks.

Scientists have revealed that the signature whistles of dolphins play a significant role in keeping track of their complex groups. Every dolphin learns a unique signature whistle from its mother and never forgets during its lifetime.

King, the lead author of the study who has performed many experiments learning the behaviour of dolphins, revealed that dolphins do react to the calls of other members. Like humans, they observe the “social concept of team membership”.

The scientists predict that the high-tech approach used in this experiment will prove useful in exploring other mysteries of the marine world.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here