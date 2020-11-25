Study Finds T-rex, Closest Relatives Had Huge Growth Spurts While the Rest Grew 'Slow and Steady'

A team of researchers have found that Tyrannosaurus rex and its closest relatives had huge growth spurts during adolescence while other dinosaurs in the allosauroid group had slow and steady growth.

This was concluded by researchers by cutting into dinosaur bones and analysing the growth lines, reported Phys.org.

The new study has been published in the biological research journal named Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Lead author of the study Tom Cullen says that in order to understand broader patterns of growth and evolution in the group, the researchers wanted to look at a wide swath of different theropods, two-legged, carnivorous dinosaurs.

He added, “We particularly wanted to understand how some of them got so big — is the way T rex grew the only way to do it?”

Tom worked on this study as a post-doctoral researcher with Chicago’s Field Museum then-curator of dinosaurs, Pete Makovicky. The curator of dinosaurs is also a professor of geology at the University of Minnesota.

He is the senior author of this study. As per the report, Pete says that they wanted to see if they got the same growth record when they sampled a variety of different bones from the same skeleton.

Pete not only developed the idea for the project but also discovered several of the dinosaurs whose fossils were used in the study.

Commenting on how they discovered the growth spurt of the T. rex, Tom says that inside the bones of the animals, there are markings present like the tree rings that record the age of the animal, how much it is growing each year and a number of other factors.

For the sample collection, Tom and Pete reached out to other scientists across the globe. They found a sample of giant carcharodontosaurid which was discovered by Pete along with Argentinian colleagues Juan Canale and Sebastian Apesteguía. This sample acted as a direct counterpoint to T. rex.

Although many questions are still to be answered, Tom believes that it is a big step forward in understanding the growth of these animals.