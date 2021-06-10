Study Says Juvenile T-Rexes Had a Pretty Strong Bite Force, Could Puncture Their Enemy's Skull

Paleontologists at the University of California, Berkely in the United States have found that the T-rex or the dinosaurs as young as 13 years could exert bite force enough to puncture their enemy’s skull - even if it was another dinosaur. Adult dinosaurs were capable of crushing skulls and bones with a bite force six times more than the juvenile ones. However, even juvenile dinosaurs could exert a bite force about 20 times more than a human adult.

Understanding the bite forces of predators at different ages in their lives can help scientists find their position in the food chain. In the latest study, scientists were studying Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex), a species of dinosaurs that possessed the strongest bite force of all terrestrial animals.

Scientists were studying the skull of a fossilised dinosaur when they discovered puncture marks on it. The teeth marks were of a young T. rex, which could have been caused during a fight over territory or food. To study how the bite force of a juvenile T. rex differed from its adult peer, the paleontologists decided to replicate the bite marks using a metallic replica of the scimitar-shaped tooth of a young T. rex. When they simulated the biting action to match the shape and depth of the found bite marks, the result was a bite force of 5,641 newtons.

“What’s cool about finding bite marks in bone from a juvenile tyrannosaur is that it tells us that at 13 years old, they weren’t capable of crushing bone yet, but they were already trying,” says Joseph Peterson, one of the researchers who conducted the study, in a news release by the University of California, Berkeley.

According to the scientists, the juvenile tyrannosaurs were probably building up their strength as they grew. The study was published in the journal Paleontology and Evolutionary Science on June 2.

