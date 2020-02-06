Take the pledge to vote

Study Shows How Ants Regulate Aggression and Acceptance between Friends and Foes

Scientists have studied about a special mechanism in ants which is responsible for triggering their aggressive behaviour.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
The secret mantra for a happy life is all about accepting friends and rejecting everything that is unnecessary, including the enemies. While we humans still struggle to learn this art, a new study shows that ants use a precise mechanism to switch on aggression towards intruders from other colonies to defend their own.

A team of researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, United States, has studied about a special mechanism in ants which is responsible for triggering their aggressive behaviour.

A press release by Vanderbilt University further revealed the contents of the research, making it easy to understand how ants use the ‘lock-and-key’ mechanism to regulate their behavior. They distinguish between nestmates and non-nestmates using chemical markers that are made up of specific odorants on their bodies.

The ants smell these odors and decode the specific compounds on intruder ants from other colonies. Based on this odor, they decide whether to accept a nestmate or show aggression to non-nestmate.

Laurence Zwiebel, senior author of the paper, said, “Eusocial ants are one of the biggest success stories in evolutionary biology, thanks in no small part to their advanced organizational behaviors and complex social interactions.” Laurence is also Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair in Biological Sciences.

He added, “For years, researchers have hypothesized that ants have specific chemical markers which play key roles in their interactions. What surprised us is that ants not only have these markers, but require these signals be very precisely decoded by specific receptors to trigger aggression.”

