Study Suggest Stone Age Period in Parts of Africa May Have Been 20,000 Years Longer Than Thought Earlier

A new research has found that Middle Stone Age tools were being used 20,000 years after others had started using specialised tools.

The findings of the latest archaeological digs change the previous conclusion that the Middle Stone Age ended 30,000 years ago. It means that the Middle Stone Age continued 11,000 years ago in some regions, reported Daily Mail.

This new finding made by the Max Planck Institute indicates that humanity may have evolved at different speeds around the world.

The archaeological discoveries were found in Senegal on the West coast of Africa. It supports the idea that during the prehistoric times, most groups of humans were isolated from each other.

Dr Eleanor Scerri who is the lead author of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports said that the region of West Africa has been understudied in comparison to the other regions of the continent.

Senegal’s Dr Khady Niang believes that the new discovery from the region points towards the importance of investigating the entire African region. Dr Khady is from the University of Cheikh Anta Diop.

She insists that before their discovery, it was believed that the Middle Stone Age ended long before 11,000 years ago.

The Stone Age has been divided into three periods. In the initial Lower Stone Age when homo sapiens did not exist. Homo Sapiens started using simple tools during the Middle Stone Age which occurred during 300,000 years ago to 30,000 years ago. In the Late Stone Age, advanced tools were being used with humans starting to learn craftsmanship.

However, the new discovery shows that old tools were being used 11,000 years ago in West Africa which is almost 20,000 years later after they were discontinued in other regions.

According to Dr Khady, the new discoveries suggest that during the Middle Stone Age, humans evolved separately.

There are also genetic discoveries that point towards the diversity in humans which were living in the same continent.

So far, the team has not been able to determine the reason behind the usage of primitive tools by those who lived in West Africa till 11,000 years ago.

It has been speculated that one possible reason for the delayed usage of advanced tools is that there were less climatic changes in those regions so homo sapiens living there did not require advanced tools. In regions where there were drastic changes in the climate, people started using advanced tools sooner.

Dr Khady also believes that there might have been cultural boundaries present between the population, apart from the fact that they were also physically distant.