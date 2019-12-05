Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Studying Saturn's Moon 'Titan' May Offer Insights for Earth’s Climatic Conditions, Say Researchers

The study, published in the Geophysical Research Letters, revealed that studying Titan can help explain the energy imbalance on Earth that affects its weather conditions.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Studying Saturn's Moon 'Titan' May Offer Insights for Earth’s Climatic Conditions, Say Researchers
Image credits: REUTERS/ NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI.

Scientists now say that meteorological study of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, can help one have a better understanding of Earth's climatic conditions.

The study, published in the Geophysical Research Letters, revealed that studying Titan can help explain the energy imbalance on Earth that affects its weather conditions.

According to a report published in Science Daily, that cited the original study, Titan is the only body in the solar system, apart from Earth, that has significant atmosphere and lakes.

Speaking about the same, first author of the paper, Ellen C Creecy revealed that a study of Titan can help one "learn a lot about Earth", even though there are significant differences between the two. While the surface liquid on Titan is liquid methane, on Earth it is water. Furthermore, Saturn and its moons take far longer to complete an orbit around the moon, she said.

The report cited researchers as saying that by studying the energy budget of Titan, one can add to the understanding of climate change on Earth.

Researchers used data collected from the Cassini mission for 14 years, between 2004 and 2017 to study the seasonal variation of Titan and found that there was a 6.8 per cent decrease in the thermal energy emitted by Titan, while there was a decrease of about 18.6 per cent in solar energy absorption by Saturn's moon. According to them, that varied between the northern and southern atmospheres of Titan, as well as the moon's distance from the sun during its orbit.

Researchers came to the conclusion that the findings suggest the distance between the Sun and Earth may play a role in Earth's energy imbalance.

Xun Jiang, co-doctoral advisory for Creecy, added that future work will compare Titan and Earth's energy budgets in order to better understand climatic systems on each.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com