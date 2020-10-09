'Stuff of Dreams': Mick Fleetwood Impresses Fans as He Recreates Viral TikTok Video

Legendary British rock band Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood is trending on the internet after he recreated TikTok user Nathan Apodaca’s video of himself riding a longboard and drinking juice. One can definitely hear the song Dreams playing in the background.

In the video, which is now going viral on social media platforms, Mick can be seen enjoying himself while lip-syncing to the iconic seventies song from his band.

Timeline cleanser. I can’t get enough. Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" viral vid... pic.twitter.com/nJuSAOVqMA — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 4, 2020

The video has received over 2.8 million views on twitter and fans cannot stop watching it.

Fans of the seventies rock band have also expressed how the video reminded them of the good old days.

One user commented, “I f***ing LOVE THIS!” Another user commented, “Love FM..My Daddy Loved them and played this CD to Death....Good memories when I hear this”

Love FM..My Daddy Loved them and played this CD to Death....Good memories when I hear this Song — LeAnna Reed (@LeAnnaReed14) October 8, 2020

While another user commented, “Good take on the original!”

Good take on the original! — Lazy Circles (@LazyCircles) October 7, 2020

The original video posted by Nathan Apodaca, which inspired Mick Fleetwood himself, also has a story behind it. Apodaca was going to work on September 25 when his SUV’s battery ran out. To cover the rest of the distance to work, Apodaca grabbed his longboard, his large bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and recorded his journey as he coasted through the highway lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

Apodaca’s video has brought respite to netizens who are looking for some feel-good content on social media. One user commented, “I have legit watched this 20+ times. This is therapy.”

The video has received over 23 million views on TikTok and even caught the eye of Ocean Spray company. Earlier this week, the company sent him a surprise gift, a cranberry red Nissan pickup truck. Inside the truck were bottles of Ocean Spray juice.

Apodaca’s viral video has also revived the charm of the hit song. The classic 1977 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 has garnered 8.47 million on-demand streams in the US last week, according to Billboard.

https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/chart-beat/9460805/fleetwood-mac-dream-biggest-streaming-week-ever-viral-tiktok-video