‘Stunned’ Doctors Remove Over 100 Nails, Metal Pieces from Rajasthan Man’s Intestines

Doctors were left stunned after removing over 100 nails and metal objects from a man's intestines in Rajasthan.Doctors said Bhola Shankar, from Bundi, was lucky to be alive as the 6.5 centimetre-long spikes had miraculously not punctured his stomach or other vital organs.Stomach-churning footage of the operation shows surgeons removing at least 116 iron nails from the 43-year-old's body. Bhola, with learning disabilities, had visited a local government hospital to get treated for stomach pain.Doctors there discovered that he had also been eating other pieces of metal including wires, Daily Mail reported.He could not explain how the dangerous objects ended up inside his body and was “deemed psychologically unwell after an X-ray revealed his unusual habit.”Dr Anil Saini, who led a team of doctors who performed the operation, said it was the first case of its kind in Rajasthan. The doctor said the patient was lucky as the sharp objects could have proven fatal."I was stunned after noticing the bunch of nails in his X-ray report after which I asked him to have one more X-ray. Similarities reflected in both reports, thereafter, the patient was operated successfully," news agency ANI quoted Dr Saini as saying.The patient's younger brother said he'd been taking medicine for mental illness for the last two and a half decades.In 2017, surgeons removed 639 nails from a schizophrenic man's intestines using a magnet.The 48-year-old patient, also from India, was admitted to a hospital after vomiting repeatedly and complaining about pain in his stomach.