Stunning 45-ft 'Ice Volcano' Forms in Kazakhstan from Underwater Springs Leaving Everyone Awestruck

Snow is one of the most fascinating compounds created in nature. It can create unique and fascinating structures and shapes naturally, without human interference. One such structure that falls between the two categories mystically appeared in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan where an “ice volcano” has magically appeared out of the blue. The structure is 45-feet tall and shaped exactly like a normal volcano, except it’s a giant pile of snow. The ice volcano has become a centre of wonder and amazement for many around the world.

Hundreds of people have already flocked to the natural wonder which is only a four-hour drive away from the Kazakh capital city, Nur-Sultan. According to a LadBible report, a video shared by Ruptly shows a volcano of snow with an opening from where steam seems to pour out, much like a real one made of lava and rocks. According toRuptly, unusual natural events caused by the cold weather often occur in this region.

But how did it happen?

It is believed that underground hot springs are responsible for this development. The hot water running underground clashes with the colder outdoors when it is below 0o Celsius. The water that bubbles to the surface from the spring opening instantly freezes. The freezing repeats in a circular style, keeps layering up as the steam/hot water emerges, to create this monstrous structure.

A local spoke to Ladbible and said, “In general, this is artesian water that gushes out of the ground. In summer everything blooms here with greenery.”

He called the formation an “iceberg” and that people come to celebrate New Year or weekend getaways.

Here is the fascinating structure:

Meteorologist Cort Spholten, from National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, revealed these “volcanoes” (unlike real ones) can form within a few hours as the gushing waters escapes and freezes rather rapidly.

Similar structures had formed around Lake Michigan in USA a year ago. If you want to gauge how cold and icy it can get there, watch this video.

Speaking of the structure he said, “We were cold enough to form ice on the shore of Lake Michigan, and water had broken the surface of that ice. The waves... were strong enough so the water channels through, it squeezes water upwards and tosses the floating ice up.”