News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Stunning Images Show International Space Station Aligning with Sun and Moon while Orbiting Earth

Video grab and images of ISS passing in front of Sun and moon. (Credit: Instagram/ @cosmic_background)

Video grab and images of ISS passing in front of Sun and moon. (Credit: Instagram/ @cosmic_background)

Recently, stunning and very detailed photographs of the International Space Nation (ISS) passing in front of the sun were released.

The moon is always a subject of awe and wonder, even at such a distance, we rarely fail to consider its beauty. The sun, on the other hand, might leave you in a lot of pain if you tried to look at it or admire its magnificence.

But don’t worry, thanks to technology and talented photographers, we can look at these celestial bodies all we want, without possibly being blinded temporarily. We can gaze at things that one possibly can never see with the naked eye. Add in the benefit of photo sharing through social media, almost anyone can be a star-gazer, even if they don’t own the correct equipment.

Recently, stunning and very detailed photographs of the International Space Nation (ISS) passing in front of the sun were released. The ISS is at a distance of 250 miles from the Earth and orbits us at around 17,000mph speed. Therefore, it takes approximately 90 minutes to complete one full orbit.

The photograph of the ISS flying across the sky within a celestial backdrop was captured by photographer Andrew McCarthy. It was taken in broad daylight and according to McCarthy, is one of his trickiest shots ever. Similarly, images if ISS passing by moon were also captured.

Sharing the image on his Instagram page, he said, “'For less than a second, the sun aligned with the ISS and my backyard.” The mesmerising photograph stands testimony of not only our technological advancements but human perseverance. It took a lot of planning and timing, and not to mention, some heavy, industrious equipment.

He used two camera-telescopes with professional filters to make the ISS stand out among the solar surface. If you’ve ever tried to look at the sun (not a good idea), then you know its blinding brightness is likely to swallow and make invisible any object in its path.

After the success of his Sun-ISS photo, McCarthy managed to spot the ISS streaking through the night sky across a crescent moon. He shared the video along with the sun photographs. He shared a proper photograph of the ISS against the moon’s surface in a separate post.

ISS across the sun-

ISS across the moon-

View this post on Instagram

It doesn't get much cooler than this. Yesterday morning after spending hours scouting for the right location, I set up my gear on the side of a road hoping to capture something I've never seen before. The iss, illuminated by daylight, transiting a razor-thin crescent moon. Something about the way the illuminated ISS straddles the crescent gives it a sense of depth lacking in my previous transit shots. This was captured by recording high framerate video during the pass, and stitching together a full mosaic of the moon after the pass was completed, which was then blended with shots captured before the sun rose to get the "Earthshine" you see on the dark side of the moon. A print of a partial crop of this will be available in my main gallery, and digital downloads if you'd like to print this yourself. Check the link in my bio. If you would like to learn how to take these shots yourself, a full write up of how I captured this shot will be shared to my patreon later today.

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background) on

The International Space Station celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Currently, the floating lab has three crew members on-board for space exploration and research.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...