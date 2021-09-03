Stunning Mosquito Clicked by BBC Photographer Storms Internet

Mosquitoes are normally considered dangerous creatures (and rightly so!) Apart from sucking the blood out of the human body, they are also the carriers of diseases like malaria and dengue. However, there is a particular species of mosquito, which is extremely beautiful. These mosquitoes, named Sabethes cyaneus, are creating a buzz all over social media for their beautiful appearance. We usually kill a mosquito minutes after seeing them, but Sabetheus is so beautiful that you won’t kill it even if it bites you.

These mosquitoes are normally found in the warm forests of Central and South America. Dark blue, it is blessed with feather-like paddles on its feet, unlike mosquitoes. According to BBC.com, the mosquito has feathers of an iridescent colour that shimmers in the sunlight, changing hues at different angles. According to photographer Gil Wizen, it can even look purple from a certain angle.

These mosquitoes are vastly different from their ilk, not only in appearance but also in other aspects. It is much more physically agile compared to other mosquitoes and its bite is also much more painful, as said by Wizen in his Twitter post.

Take a look at what he says:

Thank you! The bite is more painful than itchy, and the pain lasts for a long time.— Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) September 2, 2021

According to Wizen, one has to sit still for a long time to take a photo of this mosquito. These mosquitoes fly away if you turn on the flash, and you have to bear the bites of numerous other mosquitoes to click a picture of it.

