Stunning Photo of Lightning Striking Beneath Milky Way Gets Featured on NASA

An image of lightning striking right beneath the Milky Way has been chosen by NASA for their ‘Astronomy Picture of the Day’. The picture, titled ‘Electric Night’, has been captured n the month of June from the southern tip of the Italian island of Sardinia by photographer Ivan Pedretti.

In a note on its website about the picture, NASA explained, “It may appear, at first, like the Galaxy is producing the lightning, but really it's the Earth.”

Furthermore, NASA said: “The foreground rocks and shrubs are near the famous Capo Spartivento Lighthouse, and the camera is pointed south toward Algeria in Africa. In the distance, across the Mediterranean Sea, a thunderstorm is threatening, with several electric lightning strokes caught together during this 25-second wide-angle exposure.”

"Much farther in the distance, strewn about the sky, are hundreds of stars in the neighborhood of our Sun in the Milky Way Galaxy." Billions of stars, which are slanting down from the upper left, form the central band of the Milky Way.

Few months back, NASA showcased another picture of a lightning striking the top of the Volcan de Agua volcano in Guatemala. This image was also added in their ‘Astronomy Picture of the Day’.

About the image, NASA had writer, “Pictured earlier this month in a two-image composite, lightning stems from communication antennas near the top of Volcán de Agua (Volcano of Water) in Guatemala.”

