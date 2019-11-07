Stunning Photos of Kashmir's First Snowfall Will Definitely Give You Some Major FOMO

With the winter setting in a little early in Kashmir, the valley seems to have draped itself in a coat of snow.

Srinagar and the higher reaches of the valley received its first snowfall of the year with the mercury dropping down by 10 degrees.

While the rest of the country, specially the capital city, is busy managing its heat and pollution-wave, Kashmir like a queen, seems to sit atop and sport a daydreaming beauty.

Otherwise resplendent in its thick flora and fauna cover, the snow valley doesn't look anything less than a 'Paradise on Earth.'

Whether you're a winter baby or not, Kashmir's snow-clad valley might just make you have some major FOMO (fear of missing out) now.

Don't believe us? Check out these videos on Twitter, which has already flooded itself with the breathtaking views of Gulmarg and Sonmarg and netizens are unable to keep calm seeing them.

Boats were covered in snow at Dal Lake during the first snowfall in Srinagar, India ❄️ pic.twitter.com/B3Z05C3yuN AFP November 07, 2019 at 07:44AM — #AceNewsReport (@AceDailyNews) November 7, 2019

First snow in Srinagar. Beautiful, then. Beautiful, now. Beautiful, always.Sheen Mubarak. شین مبارکpic.twitter.com/GLWWm7WZve#Srinagar — Madhuvanthi Srinivasan | مدهوونتی شرینیوسن (@MadhuvanthiS95) November 7, 2019

First snowfall in Srinagar. With all the pains and betrayals, crests and troughs, her beauty remains peerless. In all the literal sense her charm is unrivalled. #Kashmir belongs to us. Much love! pic.twitter.com/266nzEYtkf — Ibrahim Kashmiri (@Ibrahimbnqadir) November 7, 2019

"If there is Paradise on Earth, it's this, it's this, it's this." First snowfall of this season in Srinagar, Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/owzV452GWk — Mussa Rafi (@rafi_mussa) November 7, 2019

Srinagar receives the season's first snowfall.This looks beautiful but perilous, there's an eerie silence for the past 97 days. #Kashmir remains under lockdown. AFP 📸 Source: Kashmir source pic.twitter.com/qwMT2bLksH — 🍁Irfan Mushtaq🍁 (@IrfanMu92357862) November 7, 2019

Srinagar Receives Season's First snowfall !Beauty of Kashmir pic.twitter.com/ha43ySPgNM — Er.Amir Ullah(انجینئر عامر اللہ) (@iamamir1430) November 7, 2019

Kashmir valley receives the first snowfall of the season srinagar pic.twitter.com/LuibnMXJBN — Fahmida Nabi (@nabifahmida1) November 7, 2019

However, amidst the the perilous situation following the abrogation of Article 370, locals aren't much sure whether this year's snow will boost tourism.

