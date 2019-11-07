Take the pledge to vote

Stunning Photos of Kashmir's First Snowfall Will Definitely Give You Some Major FOMO

Whether you're a winter baby or not, Kashmir's snow-cladded valley might just make you have some major FOMO (fear of missing out) now.

November 7, 2019
Stunning Photos of Kashmir's First Snowfall Will Definitely Give You Some Major FOMO
With the winter setting in a little early in Kashmir, the valley seems to have draped itself in a coat of snow.

Srinagar and the higher reaches of the valley received its first snowfall of the year with the mercury dropping down by 10 degrees.

While the rest of the country, specially the capital city, is busy managing its heat and pollution-wave, Kashmir like a queen, seems to sit atop and sport a daydreaming beauty.

Otherwise resplendent in its thick flora and fauna cover, the snow valley doesn't look anything less than a 'Paradise on Earth.'

Whether you're a winter baby or not, Kashmir's snow-clad valley might just make you have some major FOMO (fear of missing out) now.

Don't believe us? Check out these videos on Twitter, which has already flooded itself with the breathtaking views of Gulmarg and Sonmarg and netizens are unable to keep calm seeing them.

However, amidst the the perilous situation following the abrogation of Article 370, locals aren't much sure whether this year's snow will boost tourism.

