Stunning Time-lapse Video by NASA Shows a Decade of the Sun's History in Just 6 Minutes

Our solar system is home to some of the most beautiful astronomical occurrences that are not easy to describe in words. The entire system revolves around the central star, the Sun.







In order to capture the Sun's movement, scientists use special devices, such as the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) which is designed to keep an eye on the star. The images captured by the SDO are formed by capturing a specific ultraviolet wavelength to let scientists watch the sun’s outermost layer, the corona.







SDO, who has been looking at the sun and capturing its movement, has led NASA scientists to compile together every recording to produce a time-lapse video. The one-hour long video joins together 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, worth 20 million gigabytes of data, captured over the last 10 years, from June 2, 2010 to June 1, 2020.







The movie, titled ‘A Decade of Sun’, shows the rise and fall activity on the sun’s solar cycle and events like transiting planets and eruptions. Interestingly, the video has a custom music. Musician Lars Leonhard was on board to compose the theme titled ‘Solar Observer.’







If you are mesmerized enough by the imagination of how the time-lapse video will look like, you can watch it here:









