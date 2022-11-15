Stunning Video Shows Whale Gulping Over a Dozen Small Fish in One Go

Chocolate-flavoured snacks are one of the best. If it is cakes, even better. Twitter user and author Susie Boniface is backing it up with her hilarious tweet. She shared a clip of a whale shark having a quick snack underwater. And by quick snack, it means whale size quick snack. The whale shark looks like it has almost come up to the surface with its mouth wide open. Then, the cartilaginous fish gulps in more than a dozen small fishes by opening its mouth once. Susie wrote, “This is me, but with Jaffa cakes.” Take a peek here:

This is me, but with Jaffa cakes. https://t.co/23MUHWQ079— fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) November 14, 2022

Social media users are in total agreement. Especially since it is about delicious sponge cakes. Several users shared their favourite flavour of the cake. “The lemon and lime ones are the best,” wrote a Twitter user to which Susie did not seem to agree.

The lemon and lime ones are the best— Fed up Northerner (@StillGav) November 14, 2022

“Or that family-size bag of Tyrrells, I was gonna have just a couple of, then pop in the bread bin,” wrote another user.

Or that family size bag of Tyrrels I was gonna have just a couple of, then pop in the bread bin… Honest— Olster bolster (@OlsterB) November 14, 2022

A third user shared a snap of Jaffa cake bars and asked, “Seen these?”

However, all is not well in the world of Jaffa Cake lovers. There is a likelihood of a shortage after workers at Jacob’s factory in the UK made an announcement that they would be striking over pay. The staff at the Aintree plant have been taking limited industrial action since September. On Monday, they walked out on indefinite strike, reported Liverpool World. While several Twitter users were in support of the strike, they were still saddened by the fact that there will be a potential shortage. Others called the chocolatey-treat lovers to stock up as soon as possible. Some were simply devastated because the already ongoing strikes by Twiglets and Mini Cheddars were bad enough, Jaffa Cake joining in meant their snack quota just went down.

If there's a Jaffa Cake shortage, I… I'll still support the strikers but I'll be very sad while doing it. I need my buiscakes.— Speedys (@jankynomore) November 14, 2022

They are going into short supply as the Jaffa cake makers are going on strike so stock up quick— stephen smith (@stephensmith07) November 14, 2022

As much as I love a Jaffa Cake,I fully support their strike action. You can't work for nothing,while prices are going up as quick as your bosses profits ✊— Pinky 🇺🇦 (@ErrNarf) November 15, 2022

Jacob’s factory has been in operation for over 100 years. It remains the company’s main facility. Around 800 workers produce 4,000 tons of Cream Crackers every year.

