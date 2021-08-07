Stunning Visuals of Auroras Australis Captured by Space Station Goes Viral

Imagine you wake from sleep and find yourself not anywhere on Earth. Where you are, is outer space, in Earth’s orbit, just above the Indian Ocean. If you look around, you will see colourful lights, dancing, and waving with a mix of green, red, white, yellow and what not. It looks like someone has left a rainbow loose. You may think this dreamlike sight is not real but that is exactly how the view from the International Space Station is when it passes above the Indian Ocean between Asia and Antarctica. These lights are called aurora australis and are a result of solar winds interacting with Earth’s magnetic shield.

The International Space Station has shared spectacular pictures of the wonderful view on its official Instagram handle. Of the four breathtaking pictures, the first one captures the geomagnetic shower along with ISS’ solar panels on the left as well. The green lights, appearing as closely packed thin lines of colourful light, seem to emanate from the earth’s surface and disappear in space, which is exactly the opposite of what happens. In reality, the lines, which are charged particles coming from the sun, shower down the earth’s atmosphere, and their reaction with our planet’s magnetic field produce these colours.

The second picture looks magical as it shows these lights forming a less-curved rainbow-like structure but with green and red being primary colours. The third picture takes us closer into the spectacle, and it looks like we are surrounded by smoke made of colourful lights. In the fourth picture, an edge of the auroras can be seen as the lights appear to dissolve and disappear.

In the awe of the mesmerising images, an Instagram user commented, “Maybe the ISS is the best place to see the Northern lights." Another Instagram user quipped about the second picture that because the surface appears straight Earth seems to be flat in the picture, the picture will be hard to explain to people who believe that the earth is flat. Another user wished they could see this in real life.

Are you still lost in your imagination?

