Stunt Artists Who Claim to be Behind Monoliths in US And Europe are Selling Them for $45,000

The mystery surrounding the monoliths that held on to the world's curiosity for quite a while ever since the first shiny structure popped up smack in the middle of a portion in the Utah desert seems to be unravelling, one monolith at a time.

A group of stunt artists have now claimed responsibility for installing the monoliths across US and Europe and are also putting them up on sale for $45,000 (£35,500).

Under the collective label of 'The Most Famous Artist', artist and founder Matty Mo posted photos and clues on his social media handles of the monoliths and said that they are selling the structures has taken to Instagram in the past few days to post pictures of the monoliths saying they are on sale for a price of $45,000, which they have named "monoliths as a service".

In November this year, a shiny, steel monolith that appeared apparently out of nowhere in the middle of the desert in Utah in the United States. A few days later, it disappeared into thin air. The mystery deepened as a similar monolith appeared thousands of miles away in Romania; on Wednesday, another report suggested that the monolith in Romania also disappeared.

On December 3, another monolith appeared at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.

The latest silvery structure was spotted on the Isle of Wight in England. Standing at 7.5 feet high and 2 feet wide, it had the residents baffled by its sudden appearance.

The artist reportedly posted two photos on their collective label's Instagram account, one of the Utah site, and the other apparently being transported near a warehouse. There was another photo of the monolith at California. Followers, who asked, "Was it you?," the account repeatedly responded with a cheeky "if by you you mean us, yes."

Matty Mo reportedly told Mashable that he wouldn't be providing with more information on the structures. He attributed the same to "legalities of the original installation."

Mo added that the collective are famed for such stunts. He also went on to add that they are selling the structures through monoliths-as-a-service.

While explaining their reasons for the same, Mo said, "What better way to end this f**ked up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it’s just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again."

Th disappearance of the Utah monolith was explained by photographer Ross Bernards from Colorado who wrote a detailed post on Instagram where he gave an eye-witness account of how four men came out of nowhere and dismantled the structure and took it away on a wheelbarrow. Bernard also attached several photographs of the incident of the men breaking down the monolith. The tall, silver, shining metal monolith was originally spotted by a team of officers flying by in a helicopter helping out wildlife division count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah.

The latest and a golden coloured monolith was discovered in Colombia too. Photos and videos of the golden monolith on social media show the metal object standing erect in the middle of what appears to be an open field. According to reports, the monolith was spotted on Saturday in Chia in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca.

While the previous monoliths were all silver in colour, this one is golden which has prompted locals to wonder if this could be the main monolith that controls the rest of the structures.