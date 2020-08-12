Stuntman Stuns Girlfriend by Proposing Her While On Fire

Nothing burns like love. Literally.

We have seen people proposing their partners under Eiffel tower or on the beach, but have ever watched a person set on fire proposing?

Recently, a professional stuntman surprised his girlfriend with an unforgettable proposal by popping the question while on fire.

Stunt actor Riky Ash asked Katrina Dobson, COVID-19-fighting nurse to marry him as flames engulfed his back and legs, South West News Service (SWNS) reports, and she said yes.

The duo met online in March before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I couldn’t see anything more impressive than proposing on fire,” Ash, 52, told SWNS about the daring display of love. The UK-based stunt pro — he’s worked with everyone from Richard Burton to Johnny Depp on-screen — knew he had to put in careful planning to make the proposal safe yet fiery.

Katrina knew her beau would be set alight but thought she was just taking part in a photoshoot and had no idea he would propose.

She was told it was for a piece about a National Health Service nurse finding love and even turned up in her scrubs.

She was in utter shock and told People, "When he was set on fire, I saw he had his hand in his pocket. I thought, ‘What are you doing, get your hand out of your pocket.' And all of a sudden he just took out this ring.”

"He lives and breathes his job, so it was the perfect proposal," she added.

Ash has been a stunt double for 27 years working on countless commercials, television programs, and films, alongside A-listers including Richard Burton and Johnny Depp.

Moreover, he wished his dramatic proposal rewarded his wife-to-be for her tireless work during the pandemic.