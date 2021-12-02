Subarnarekha, The Jharkhand River Which Forms 'Line of Gold'

India is a riverine country with hundreds of rivers crisscrossing the length and breadth of each state. Each river has its own story and beauty. However, there is a river in Jharkhand called Subarnarekha, which carries gold particles in its water! Let’s elaborate.

Gold is found in the waters of the Subarnarekha, especially in the winter season. The source of this gold has remained a mystery to scientists over the years, with nobody being able to discover the source of the gold.

The word Subarnarekha means ’Golden Line’. Consistent with its name, the river forms a ‘line of gold’ throughout the year. In some parts of Jharkhand, indigenous people go to collect gold from the river in the morning and return home in the afternoon.

In the Saranda and Tamar areas, people from a lot of indigenous communities have been carrying out this work for generations. The work is not at all easy and sometimes takes days to be completed.

Finding gold particles in the water takes a lot of time. People have to work all day to fish out the minute particles of gold that are found in the riverbed. It often happens that they have to come back without getting a single particle.

Most of the time, they manage to gather only a handful per day. They can’t earn more than five to seven thousand rupees per month. This Subarnarekha river covers a total distance of 464 km, and some of it also runs through West Bengal.

