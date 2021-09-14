Subway Employee Gets Suspended After Viral Video Shows Her Fighting off Armed Robber

Several incidents of people heroically taking on armed robbers inside a public place have surfaced online. The heroics of these individual has been awarded monetary or with titular rewards. Unfortunately, the same did not happen with Araceli Sotelo as instead of being appreciated, she suffered a shocking fate at the hands of her employers.

According to Eyewitness News, a Subway employee was working at a fast-food joint when an armed robber broke into the shop. Pointing the gun at the employee, he demanded money. Instead of giving away the money, Sotelo defended herself and got into a physical bout with the criminal. She disarmed the man, however, the robber managed to get a grip of her purse and fled the store. Though she tried hard to get it back, all went in vain. Unfortunately, in the bout, Sotelo’s phone was also damaged.

Watch the full video here –

But this was not the biggest tragedy she had to deal with. The violent confrontation lasted for a few minutes and was also captured in the CCTV camera. An unidentified person leaked the footage on the internet, and it went viral. In the wake of the clip going massively viral on social media platforms, Sotelo was suspended from her job.

Sharing her experience with media outlets, Sotelo said that she received a call from her employers who urged her to take down the video. Despite Sotelo stating several times that she was not the person to leak it online, her boss suspended her.

Sotelo’s employers have clearly stated that she cannot resume work until everything is removed from all social media platforms. “I have no ability to do that. They wanted to be private that it happened to me and that I fought back, but I think they did that because they do not want corporate to know,” she added.

Later, Sotelo herself shared the clip on her social media handles and urged people to share it as much possible. Besides lauding and encouraging, netizens started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Sotelo’s damaged phone and for helping her in general. So far, the page has already raised over $16,306.

