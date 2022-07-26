Subway is Offering Free Sandwiches For Life But in Return For Something Permanent

What if there was a way for you to secure a lifetime supply of free Subway sandwiches? Well, we are not selling you a pipe dream but a possibility that can very possibly be achieved. In a recent announcement, the American sandwich restaurant said that it is hosting a block party in Las Vegas at Bad Apple Tattoo, where nine participants can get a real tattoo of the Subway Series logo from Ink Master Champion-winner DJ Tambe. Depending on the size and location of the tattoo, fans can earn Subs for a month, Subs for a year, or Subs for life.

The three prizes are based on the kind of tattoos the participants will get. For those willing to get a 2-inch*2-inch tattoo on their wrist, bicep, or foot, Subway is offering free subs for a month. Anyone willing to get a three-inch by three-inch tattoo on their shoulder blade, forearm, or calf, will get free subs for a year. The top prize of getting free subs for life is reserved for those participants who will be willing to get the Footlong tattoo of 12 inch by 12 inch on their sternum or back.

DJ Tambe in a press release shared by Subway said, “Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives.” He added whether that is the first time trying the Subway Series or simply their love for Subway, the tattoo artist is here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase.

The event is set to take place on July 27, Wednesday and will also have intersecting activities for those not getting tattoos. In a press release shared by the company, Subway's block party includes free 6-inch sandwiches from the all-new Subway Series menu, a DJ and dance floor, a graffiti artist creating a mural throughout the day and more.

