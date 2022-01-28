66-year-old Gangadhar Kadekar from Udupi entered the Golden Book of World Records by swimming 3.5 km like a dolphin i.e. with his hands and legs chained. He entered the sea from Padukere beach shore in Udupi at 7.50 am on January 24 and completed his swim by 1.25 pm. Kadekar’s feat was recognised by Manish Vishnoy, a representative from the Golden Book of World Records who issued a provisional certificate. Vishnoy said “The swimmer’s achievement at an age when people retire and remain at home is really great”. In an interview with presspersons Kadekar said that as the sea was very rough he had to struggle a lot, but he did not lose his self-confidence. “I created this record to make this generation children draw inspiration. As I have been training many children in swimming, I have to do something to encourage them.”

Earlier on the same date, he had made it to the India Book of Records by swimming 1.4 km in 73.7 minutes by chaining his legs in the ‘Padmasana’ pose at Padukere. Kadekar swam breaststroke against the wind and reached the flag on the east side of the shore.

Kadekar also created a record by swimming with his 41 students at St Mary’s Island on February 14. He has also won 31 gold, 16 silver and 9 bronze medals at the state-level and national-level aquatic championships. He had bagged the Udupi district-level Karnataka Rajyothsava Award in the year of 2021. He has shown that there is no age limit for success. At 60, Kadekar took his first step towards swimming. He founded the Jai Durga swimming club in Udupi and has been providing training to youths for the last two years. More than 1,000 students are training with him at present.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.