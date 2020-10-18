'Such a Clown': Rishabh Pant Mimicking Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting in Interview Goes Viral

Rishabh Pant hasn't let the injury dampen his spirits as the sidelined Delhi Capitals player was seen in a jolly mood when his team was chasing down the target of 180 posted by Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday.

During the 8th over of the second innings, the DC coach Ricky Ponting was summoned for an interview wherein he was asked about the team's strategy on how they were planning to approach the next few overs in the run chase.

But Ponting wasn't the only one involved in the quick chat with the commentators.

Marcus Stoinis, seated in the dugout, decided to have some fun and the Aussie all-rounder video-bombed the interview with a grin. Following his footsteps, Pant joined in and stood behind Ponting teasing and mimicking the unaware coach as the commentators burst into laughter.

The light-hearted yet hilarious moment captured the fancy of cricket fans on social media.

*My phone trying to run smoothly*Background apps: pic.twitter.com/3xV8gqIp14 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 17, 2020

That one mosquito at night making noise in your ears. pic.twitter.com/EvimzyxKxf — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) October 17, 2020

Rishabh Pant mimicking Ricky Ponting. 😂 pic.twitter.com/X2EL03I3MR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 17, 2020

Rishabh Pant's ditto expression of Ricky Ponting. pic.twitter.com/A0wfPXCoCD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 17, 2020

Rishabh Pant being such a clown. Pls this was so funny. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KluZncxppv — Janani (@naan_jaan) October 17, 2020

As far as the match is concerned, Shikhar Dhawan brought up his maiden IPL century after getting a few lifelines handed by the CSK players.

With set batsman Dhawan still out there in the middle, DC chase seemed pretty much on the cards before Sam Curran bowled an exceptional 19th over, giving away only four runs and keeping his team in the hunt.

Delhi Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked like Dhawan's efforts and century would go in vain but Axar Patel did not let that happen.

Patel ended up smacking three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja's over as the batter played a blinder of an innings scoring 21 off just five deliveries.

"It is very special. Been playing for 13 years, and this is the first. So really happy," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation. "At the start of the season also I was hitting the ball well but I wasn't converting those 20s into 50s. Once you do that, you take that confidence into the next game. I just want to continue the same form and make the most of it."

The thrilling victory has pushed DC to the top of the points table with 14 points.