'Such a Cool Mom!': Woman Roasts Daughter Over Not Having a Boyfriend, Desi Twitter is Impressed

In India, many people have to keep their dating life under wraps, especially from their parents. This is why it seems unusual and extremely cool when a desi mom asks her daughter to go out with a boyfriend or make one if she does not have a partner yet.

A Twitter user posted the screenshot of a conversation with her mom and desi minds are getting blown seeing the mom’s cool reply. When her daughter asks the mother to accompany her for eating street food ‘aloo tokri,’ the mom said that she is preoccupied with work and the former should go out with her boyfriend.

Even this was enough to astonish desi kids who have grown up hiding their relationships but the mother takes her coolness one notch up. When being told that the daughter does not have a boyfriend, the mother asks her to first ‘get a boyfriend and then get aloo tokri.’

I just asked for some aloo tokri chaat????? pic.twitter.com/pE3brM3m7M— tequila mockingbird (@pizzapurist) February 6, 2021

A user named Bhavika jokingly commented that she doesn’t feel that it is the tweet’s author mother as they are supposed to kill their kids at this point.

I don't feel this is your mum! Mums are supposed to kill at this point— Bhavika (@LagGayeHai) February 6, 2021

A parody account of Rosesh Sarabhai posted a ‘behind the scenes’ pic indicating that one person is using both the phones to create this conversation.

Another user rightly pointed out that the paranoia in the comments section shows that it is rare to have a cool mom in the country.

the paranoia and people coming up with conspiracy theories in the replies really shows how rare it is for people to have cool moms in India 😭— r (@awkwardpofish) February 7, 2021

However, many were impressed with the mother. Seeing the unconventional responses of the mother, many called her ‘cool’ and ‘awesome.’

What a super cool mom 😂😂❤️— Abishek kumar (@theabishekkumar) February 6, 2021

A user named Shikha also wished to become this cool mom some years down the line.

Memers also landed in the comments section to make some of the most hilarious memes. A commenter likened the mother’s advice asking the daughter to make a boyfriend first and then have aloo tokri with the famous ‘Aap Chronology Samajhiye’ line of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Then first get boyfriend, fir aalo tikri chaat. Aap chronology samajhiye pic.twitter.com/Ladlx83uFF— vasu // aditi, meera and taki stan (@vasu8555) February 7, 2021

After seeing the conversation, another user posted the meme, “Dil se bura lagta hai bhai.”

The original tweet has been liked thousands of times and hundreds have commented so far.