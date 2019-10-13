Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Such a Cute Ma Sita': People Can't Get Enough of Little Girl Dancing to Drum Beats in Viral Video

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a little girl dressed as Sita Ma dancing away without a care in the world.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
'Such a Cute Ma Sita': People Can't Get Enough of Little Girl Dancing to Drum Beats in Viral Video
A video that has gone viral on social media shows a little girl dressed as Sita Ma dancing away without a care in the world.

The festive season is here, and schools and housing societies are busy prepping for and organising prorgrammes and functions which often involve the participation of enthusiastic kids. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a little girl dressed as Sita Ma dancing away without a care in the world.

The origin of the video remains unknown; all we can see is that there are three kids dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita standing to next to each other, probably as part of a play or a recital. The two boys seem to be cautious and awkward but the young girl seems to be heartily enjoying the music that's playing in the background.

The video has been shared with the caption, "Why is Sitha so happy?" Watch it here:

Since it was shared, the video has gone viral and people can't seem to get enough of this little child who embodies the true spirit of the festival:

This is, without a doubt, the cutest thing you'll see today!

