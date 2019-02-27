English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India
The most searched topic in India was ‘Sudani from Nigeria’, an unassuming Malayalam-language comedy which won a bouquet of trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards held earlier today.
(Image: YouTube)
Loading...
Tensions have been escalating between India and Pakistan over the last 48 hours, with New Delhi on Wednesday saying one IAF pilot is missing in action after his MiG-21 Bison crashed while engaging with Pakistani aircraft that violated Indian airspace.
The briefest of glances at social media timelines shows a stream of conflicting "news" reports, inflammatory statements, "nationalist" rants, and other depressing misinformation and unnecessary opinions. Thankfully then, a perusal of Google search trends provides a relief from hostilities.
While social media warriors battled it out on each others' and the world's timelines, the most searched term or topic in India was Sudani from Nigeria, an unassuming Malayalam-language comedy which won a bouquet of trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards held earlier today.
The heart-warming tale of a soccer club manager who brings one of his injured foreign players back home to Kerala to recuperate examines the unlikely bond that forms between the young Nigerian player and the local villagers, despite vast differences in language, culture, and all the other social aspects we deem so necessary. At a time when so many voices are preaching dissension, hate, and war, it's a truly welcome sign that a movie which talks about the commonality of differences and gently pushes for unity and harmony is still the most searched term across the country.
You can watch the trailer for the film below:
The briefest of glances at social media timelines shows a stream of conflicting "news" reports, inflammatory statements, "nationalist" rants, and other depressing misinformation and unnecessary opinions. Thankfully then, a perusal of Google search trends provides a relief from hostilities.
While social media warriors battled it out on each others' and the world's timelines, the most searched term or topic in India was Sudani from Nigeria, an unassuming Malayalam-language comedy which won a bouquet of trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards held earlier today.
The heart-warming tale of a soccer club manager who brings one of his injured foreign players back home to Kerala to recuperate examines the unlikely bond that forms between the young Nigerian player and the local villagers, despite vast differences in language, culture, and all the other social aspects we deem so necessary. At a time when so many voices are preaching dissension, hate, and war, it's a truly welcome sign that a movie which talks about the commonality of differences and gently pushes for unity and harmony is still the most searched term across the country.
You can watch the trailer for the film below:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Vehicles From The Battle Royale Game
- ISRO to Launch Defence Satellite in March For DRDO
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched in India at Rs 4.79 Lakh, Gets Updated Safety Features
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results