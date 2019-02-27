Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India

Tensions have been escalating between India and Pakistan over the last 48 hours, with New Delhi on Wednesday saying one IAF pilot is missing in action after his MiG-21 Bison crashed while engaging with Pakistani aircraft that violated Indian airspace.The briefest of glances at social media timelines shows a stream of conflicting "news" reports, inflammatory statements, "nationalist" rants, and other depressing misinformation and unnecessary opinions. Thankfully then, a perusal of Google search trends provides a relief from hostilities.While social media warriors battled it out on each others' and the world's timelines, the most searched term or topic in India was Sudani from Nigeria, an unassuming Malayalam-language comedy which won a bouquet of trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards held earlier today.The heart-warming tale of a soccer club manager who brings one of his injured foreign players back home to Kerala to recuperate examines the unlikely bond that forms between the young Nigerian player and the local villagers, despite vast differences in language, culture, and all the other social aspects we deem so necessary. At a time when so many voices are preaching dissension, hate, and war, it's a truly welcome sign that a movie which talks about the commonality of differences and gently pushes for unity and harmony is still the most searched term across the country.You can watch the trailer for the film below: