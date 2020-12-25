Sudarsan Pattnaik Attempts World Record With Giant 3D Sand Art of Santa Claus at Odisha's Puri Beach

On the eve of Christmas, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik attempted a new world record by creating a giant 3D sand art of Santa Claus with mask at Odisha's Puri beach on Thursday.

Sudarsan has created a 3D sand art of two Santa Clauses holding a mask and giving the message "Use Mask, Stay Safe" to the world this Christmas.

He is attempting to enter the Limca Book of World Records again.

Sudarsan has created the sand art which is 120 ft long and 50 ft widespread over 6000 sq ft at Puri beach.

About 20 students of Sudarsan sand art school joined hands to finish this sculpture within 12 hours. Along with Santa Claus, he has created a Christmas tree.

"We all know that due to this ongoing pandemic there are certain restrictions to celebrate festivals. So, we must follow the instructions of WHO by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, said Sudarsan.

Attempted for another record on 3D SandArt. World’s biggest #Mask with Santa Clauses on 3d SandArt with message #UseMaskStaySafe This is 120ft long and 50ft wide has created on 6000 Sqft area to create awareness on #Covid19 , at Puri beach in india . pic.twitter.com/DGxiQCcdsn — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2020

"For the last 20 years, I have been doing sand art during Christmas and set many world records in the Limca Book of World Records. This year also, I have attempted for a world record by creating this 3D sand Santa with mask over a 6000 sq ft area which will break my own record of 4900 sq ft. I have got an official email from the Limca Book of World Records to attempt this," he added.

The Padma Shri awardee has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes.