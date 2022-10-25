Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art of Goddess Kali Using 4,045 Diyas on Diwali

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again mesmerised us with his art on the occasion of Diwali. The internationally acclaimed sand artist unveiled a beautiful sand sculpture of Goddess Kali installed at the Puri beach in Odisha. The special thing about the sand art was that it is created using 4,045 earthen lamps. “My Sand art of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha,” Pattnaik wrote in a Twitter post. The Padma Shri awardee is a renowned artist best known for his distinctly recognisable artworks.

This sand art is going viral for its intricate details. Have a look:

My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/3GZGe9TANQ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 24, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 6.5K likes. “Hmara pyara Bharat,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Shubham karoti kalyanam, healing riches.. Enemy increase destruction, let the light shine.. Deep Jyot Parambarahm, Deep Jyot Janardan.. Deepo me hartu papam, deep shine namostute” good day.”

It's so so so good. Heart melting. Maa kaali krapa banaye rakhen aap par☺ — Tanupriya Saroya (@tanupriyasaroya) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Pattnaik also marked Prime Minister’s birthday by curating a five feet sand sculpture on Odisha’s Puri beach. Interestingly, the renowned sand artist used 1,212 mud tea cups to form the spectacular portrait. Pattnaik wrote, “Happy Birthday Modi Ji” along with the sculpture.

“Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a SandArt installation used 1,213 Mud Tea Cups on sand with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha,” penned Padma Shri Sudarsan.

Pattnaik, who is known globally for his incredible work, has participated in over 60 international sand art competitions and has won several honours.

