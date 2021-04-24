Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art to Raise Awareness Against Second Wave of Covid-19

As India fights to cope with the soaring numbers of Covid-19 patients, notable artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has increased awareness among people about wearing masks in this critical time by his sand creation. Sudarsan Pattnaik made three designs, with the first one being of a man wearing a mask. The second drawing by the Padma Shri awardee and international sand artist depicted two people looking at each other but maintaining a distance of six feet in between and the third one came as a picture of coronavirus.

The renowned artist shared the picture of his sand art on Twitter yesterday with its caption,“#COVIDEmergency2021. Wear #mask properly. Maintain social distance. #StayAlert #StaySafe.”

India is witnessing a tsunami of Covid-19 cases at present with close to 3 and a half lakh cases coming every single day. Hospitals and medical institutions across the country are overwhelmed with patients and thousands succumbing to the virus on a daily basis. The country is yet to witness a peak of the second wave and the situation is expected to further worsen in the coming days.

The image became an instant sensation on the internet with Twitter users retweeting it 192 times. The post also received 1500 likes with the fans of Pattnaik praising him for spreading awareness related to the fatal infection via unprecedented creativity.

Born on April 15, 1977, in the Puri district of Odisha, Pattnaik received the Padma Shri Award, the fourth-highest civilian award by the government of India in the year 2014. He also made a Guinness World Record in the year 2017 by making the world’s largest sandcastle on the beach of Puri.

He has also been active in raising awareness against global warming, terrorism, HIV AIDS, Wildlife conservation and is frequently covered by media outlets from across the globe.

