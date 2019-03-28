English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sudarsan Pattnaik Has Taken Konark Wheel to Japan and it's Breathtaking
Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik showcased his talent at the on-going International Sand Art Exhibition in Japan where he sculpted the Konark Sun Temple's iconic Chakra.
Image tweeted by Sudarsan Pattnaik / Twitter.
When it comes to sand art, the first name that pops up on our mind is Sudarsan Pattnaik.
The renowned sculptor from Odisha is currently weaving magic at the International Sand Art Exhibition in Japan, where he showcased his talent by sculpting a replica of his hometown's UNESCO World Heritage Site - the magnificent Konark Sun Temple.
The Padma Shri awardee used his prowess to replicate the iconic temple's Konark Chakra at the on-going exhibition.
Pattnaik displayed his stunning work of art through his social media account and wrote:
"My sand sculpture of #Konark wheel at International #SandArt Exhibition in a sand museum in Japan. 21 artists from around the world are participating in this exhibition."
A sight to behold, netizens were astonished by the level of intricacy put in by Pattnaik.
Odisha Tourism praised the sand artist for his efforts.
The breathtaking Konark sculpture measures 20 feet long and 6 feet in height as mentioned by the artist in a video posted on Twitter.
Pattnaik also shared a video of him giving the finishing touches to his art.
The Konark Wheel sculpted by him also earned him applause from the Reddit community.
My sand sculpture of #Konark wheel at International #SandArt Exhibition in a sand museum in Japan. 21 artists from around the world are participating in this exhibition. pic.twitter.com/6kd65cF837
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 28, 2019
Outstanding Sudarsan ji... Godspeed! — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 28, 2019
Mindblowing! Good luck Sudarsan ji 🙏
— Aanchal 🇮🇳 (@followaanchal) March 28, 2019
This truly is a majestic sand sculpture of #Konark. In first sight, I thought it to be the original piece from #Odisha’s only @UNESCO monument. Marvellous! 👏👏 https://t.co/8WCxjgWyYM — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) March 27, 2019
Fabulous! https://t.co/2FcQWK4isD
— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) March 27, 2019
Extremely awesome. Upholding our arvhitecture is an awesome concept. Kudos Sudarshan ji. Jai Hind — Chowkidar Vighneshwar Hegde (@VighneshwarHeg4) March 28, 2019
Renowned sand artist @sudarsand showcases Odisha's only UNESCO World Heritage Site - the magnificent Konark Sun Temple at the #SandArtExhibition, Japan & we can't help but admire the intricate detailing. #OdishaTourism https://t.co/vQqEQ06lDk
— Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) March 28, 2019
Listen to sand maestro @sudarsansand who has sculpted this breathtaking & amazing Konark wheel at the International sand art exhibition in Japan. 21 sand artists around the world have participated in this exhibition pic.twitter.com/MtMx8YNeXD — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) March 28, 2019
My sand sculpture of #Konark wheel at International #SandArt Exhibition in a sand museum in Japan. 21 artists from around the world are participating in this exhibition. pic.twitter.com/AAJJjs8CFx
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 27, 2019
Konark Wheel sculpted by Sudarsan Pattnaik at International Sand Art Exhibition from r/india
