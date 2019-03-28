LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sudarsan Pattnaik Has Taken Konark Wheel to Japan and it's Breathtaking

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik showcased his talent at the on-going International Sand Art Exhibition in Japan where he sculpted the Konark Sun Temple's iconic Chakra.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
Image tweeted by Sudarsan Pattnaik / Twitter.
When it comes to sand art, the first name that pops up on our mind is Sudarsan Pattnaik.

The renowned sculptor from Odisha is currently weaving magic at the International Sand Art Exhibition in Japan, where he showcased his talent by sculpting a replica of his hometown's UNESCO World Heritage Site - the magnificent Konark Sun Temple.

The Padma Shri awardee used his prowess to replicate the iconic temple's Konark Chakra at the on-going exhibition.

Pattnaik displayed his stunning work of art through his social media account and wrote:

"My sand sculpture of #Konark wheel at International #SandArt Exhibition in a sand museum in Japan. 21 artists from around the world are participating in this exhibition."




A sight to behold, netizens were astonished by the level of intricacy put in by Pattnaik.

sand art















Odisha Tourism praised the sand artist for his efforts.


The breathtaking Konark sculpture measures 20 feet long and 6 feet in height as mentioned by the artist in a video posted on Twitter.




Pattnaik also shared a video of him giving the finishing touches to his art.



The Konark Wheel sculpted by him also earned him applause from the Reddit community.

Konark Wheel sculpted by Sudarsan Pattnaik at International Sand Art Exhibition from r/india




