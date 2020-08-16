Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Old Sand Portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Second Death Anniversary

Noted sand artist Padmashri Sudarsan Pattnaik paid homage Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his artwork on the eve of the former Indian Prime Minister's second death anniversary.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, following a kidney failure in 2018. Upon completion of his second death anniversary, several Indians including PM Narendra Modi took to social media to pay their trip tributes.

Pattnaik also took to Twitter to share his sand art of Bihari wrote, ‘Humble Tributes to Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his death anniversary. I am Sharing one of my sand art."

Humble Tributes to Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his death anniversary. I am Sharing one of my sand art. pic.twitter.com/FBpVANKA4V — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 16, 2020

The artwork was originally created last year mark Vajpayee's first first death anniversary.

Netizens could nevertheless not stop appreciating the sand sculpture and thoidy shared it to pay homage to former veteran leader. Since being shared today on the micro-blogging site it garnered over 5700 likes and 888 retweets.

Here are some of the reactions:

Awesome — Rishi Baniya 🇳🇵 (@RiishiB) August 16, 2020

Thats amazing ❤️ — Ambuj Gangwar (@i_Ambuj) August 16, 2020

Vinamra Shradhanjali 💐🙏🙏🙏 — Dr. Arun Kumar Praharaj (@PraharajArun) August 16, 2020

Your art is really amazing ❤️ — Patriot (@prof_Rasila) August 16, 2020

Shat shat naman — Prem kumar (@Brijwala_Prem) August 16, 2020

A leader revered across party lines, at heart a poet, a statesman of astute integrity , humble tributes to Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his punyatithi 🙏 — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) August 16, 2020

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the tenth Prime Minister of India, led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004, was the first-ever person from the BJP to have become the country’s Prime Minister.

He served as Prime Minister thrice – briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. He had retreated from politics over the few years before his death because of his health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and posted a video montage of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday anniversary, on December 25, is celebrated as ”Good Governance Day” by the party. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2014.