Sudarsan Pattnaik Welcomes Donald Trump, First Lady Melania to India With Sand Art

Padma Shri recipient and internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art of the United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Odisha's Puri beach. The US President is making his 2-day visit to India on Monday, February 24.

Welcoming the US President and the First Lady, Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a sand sculpture of Donald Trump and Melania Trump with the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, at Puri beach.

Pattnaik took to Twitter and wrote, "Welcome to India, President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #NamasteTrump"

According to a report by Update Odisha, Pattnaik made a 6-feet high and 10-feet long sculpture using about 4 tons of sand.

He also shared another picture of his art and wrote, "#NamasteTrump US President @realDonaldTrump My SandArt with message #SwagatamTrump at Puri beach in Odisha. We are excited for your first visit to India. It will definitely strengthen Indo-US relationship."

The Assistant to the US President Dan Scavino Jr. thanked Pattnaik for the sand art.

The US President is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will also address gathering at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera area.

Both the leaders are also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram, one of the many residences of Mahatma Gandhi.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are scheduled to visit Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday.

