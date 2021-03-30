Suez Blockage, Train Collision, Cairo Building Collapse: Twitter Blames Ancient 'Curse' for Disasters in Egypt

A series of unfortunate events have taken place over the past few days in Egypt and some people are now blaming the “Pharaoh’s curse” for disasters as the officials are planning to relocate 22 royal mummies from a famous museum in Cairo. On April 3, in a ‘Royal Parade’, officials plan to move several mummies from National Museum in Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, Islamic Cairo, including remains of King Ramses II, Seqenenre Tao, Thutmose III, and Seti I, queens Hatshepsut, Meritamen, the wife of King Amenhotep I and Queen Ahmose-Nefertari.

Egypt has been in headlines for a series of disasters that seem to be plaguing the country in the last week. The past few days have witnessed a chaos as the world’s busiest maritime route was blocked by a giant container ship. On March 26, a collision between two trains in southern Egypt killed 32 and injured over 100 people and the very next day, on March 27, 18 people were left dead and 24 injured when a residence building collapsed in Cairo.

Royal Egyptian mummy parade to be held in Cairo on 3 AprilAnd this is the 3rd incident in less than 24 hours A column of the Tersa Bridge collapsed in the Haram area of #Giza, #Egypt on a number of cars & pedestrians Maybe the curse of the Pharaohs is real after all https://t.co/36UUBYK4ih — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 27, 2021

Royal Egyptian mummy parade to be held in Cairo on 3 AprilAnd this is the 3rd incident in less than 24 hours A column of the Tersa Bridge collapsed in the Haram area of #Giza, #Egypt on a number of cars & pedestrians Maybe the curse of the Pharaohs is real after all https://t.co/36UUBYK4ih — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 27, 2021

tf is happening in Egypt? first, blockage of the Suez Canal, then the train collision and now, a building collapse in Cairo.— he who walks in the shadows. (@HashtagsxTrends) March 27, 2021

Some say it’s the curse of the Pharaohs; the mummies are supposed to be transferred on 3 April https://t.co/WuydkaOTsL— angelique adrianus no DM (@dutchmuslima1) March 27, 2021

The curse of the pharaohs or the mummy's curse is a curse alleged to be cast upon anyone who disturbs the mummy of an ancient Egyptian, especially a pharaoh. This curse does not differentiate between thieves and archaeologists, is claimed to cause bad luck, illness, or death.— Fredy Benjamin (@FredyIradian) March 27, 2021

An Egyptian famous of worshiping God Horus says he contacted the spirits of Egyptian Kings & Queens whose mummies will be transferred to Civilisation Museum says he had assurances that recent accidents aren't "Curse Of The Pharaohs" but work of countries & groups who hate Egypt pic.twitter.com/d9BH5BIUTT— sherif ahmed (@sherifa78060270) March 27, 2021

The consecutive disasters were followed by a social media buzz claiming that “Pharaoh’s curse” is behind these accidents. ‘Death will come on quick wings for those who disturb the king’s peace,"states the curse, reports Daily Mail.

Twitterati engaged in supernatural speculations stating that recent mishaps were a manifestation of the curse.

However, archaeologists are dismissing these claims saying the “occurrences of these accidents are just fate.” Speaking to private television Al-Nahar, former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities, Zahi Hawass poured cold water on the theories says there is “no connection between them and the mummies at all.”

The renowned archaeologist called the theories ‘baseless’ adding the “relocation of the mummies will honor them as they will be put in place becoming of them and their history.”

Egyptian historian and writer, Bassam El-Shammaa, rejected the baseless theories saying that phrases and shapes carved on the walls of temples expressed the imagination of ancient Egyptians.