Sugar Rush: Kerala Bakers and Chefs Build 6.5km Long Vanilla Cake, Set New World Record
The vanilla cake, four inches (10 centimetres) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms.
Image tweeted by Guinness World Records @GWR / Twitter.
It was a record-baking effort.
Hundreds of bakers and chefs in southern India came together Wednesday to create what they said is the world's longest cake -- about 6.5 kilometres (four miles).
They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city.
It was a record-baking effort. Hundreds of bakers and chefs in southern India came together Wednesday to create what they said is the world's longest cake -- about 6.5 kilometres (four miles).
They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city.
New record: Longest cake - 5,300 metres (17,388 ft). Congratulations to Bakers Association Kerala in Thrissur, India 🍰🎉 pic.twitter.com/fakSK3xIMJ— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 15, 2020
The vanilla cake, four inches (10 centimetres) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms (59,500 pounds).
About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put it together using 12,000 kilograms of sugar and flour.
Large crowds watched the event organised by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). The group's secretary general, Naushad, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 metres but their confirmation of the exact length was pending.
And the icing on the cake - a certificate presentation 👏 pic.twitter.com/T9UJZsZdhz— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 15, 2020
That much cake would surpass the Guinness record held by Chinese bakers in Zixi county who made a fruitcake almost 3.2 kilometres long in 2018.
"This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world," Naushad, who uses one name, told AFP.
"We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
- PewDiePie, Father of 102 Million '9-Year-Olds', Abandons His Children to Go on a YouTube Break
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla Take Mother's Advise and Be less Aggressive?
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update: Death Cam, Extreme Cold Mode, Colour Blind Mode and More
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now