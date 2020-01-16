Take the pledge to vote

Sugar Rush: Kerala Bakers and Chefs Build 6.5km Long Vanilla Cake, Set New World Record

The vanilla cake, four inches (10 centimetres) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms.

January 16, 2020
Sugar Rush: Kerala Bakers and Chefs Build 6.5km Long Vanilla Cake, Set New World Record
It was a record-baking effort.

Hundreds of bakers and chefs in southern India came together Wednesday to create what they said is the world's longest cake -- about 6.5 kilometres (four miles).

They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city.

The vanilla cake, four inches (10 centimetres) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms (59,500 pounds).

About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put it together using 12,000 kilograms of sugar and flour.

Large crowds watched the event organised by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). The group's secretary general, Naushad, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 metres but their confirmation of the exact length was pending.

That much cake would surpass the Guinness record held by Chinese bakers in Zixi county who made a fruitcake almost 3.2 kilometres long in 2018.

"This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world," Naushad, who uses one name, told AFP.

"We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
