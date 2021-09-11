“In that moment, I felt like there was nothing for me to fall back upon as a support system. The only way out seemed to be this- taking my own life,” says trans activist Hiten Noonwal. As a Class 9 student all those years ago, Hiten, who is now a celebrated artist and trans activist, had just been told off and scolded to go back to their seat by a teacher for seeking help when they were being bullied by classmates for being ‘too girly.’ And it wasn’t just a one-time thing, it was constant agonising, over the years, harassment for them in school for not fitting into a so-called pattern.

Rising Numbers Among Youth

As the international community marks September 5 through 11 as suicide prevention week, mental health activists, doctors have been trying to reach out to anyone as part of initiatives in an individual or collective capacity to impart help to anyone who might need them. And as we take a good look at some of the most emotionally vulnerable age groups, the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) report in 2019 said that 1.39 lakh Indians died by suicide. Among them, more than 60 percent were young adults. And despite no concrete data being available specifically for suicides among the queer community, individual reports throughout the years have brought out innumerable accounts of such deaths.

How Deep is the Cut?

Transphobia and homophobia have been deeply entrenched in society’s fabric in general and despite some positive strides made in trying to legally legitimize same-sex identities and relationships, a lot is still left to be done. Incidents of abuse of both mental and physical nature, being forced into conversion therapy are some of the reasons that push queer people towards extreme steps.

The Trevor Project, A US-based non-profit that focuses on suicide prevention among the LGBTQ community finds that young people from the queer community are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide as compared to heterosexual youth. Mrs Rita Roy, a Hyderabad-based clinical psychologist associated with Chetana Psychiatric hospital agrees. “There is significantly greater risk of suicide among the LGBT community and the intentionality of taking one’s life is more too. And in cases they do survive the attempt, it takes a lot more therapy and sensitive care to help them come out of the damage the attempt has caused in their lives."

Mrs Roy feels a lot more focus is placed on the going-ons right before a suicide bid but not much attention is given to the years before that one attempt to take one’s life. “It’s normally years and years of harassment, bullying and bias that leads them to develop a deep-seated intentionality to take one’s own life over a long period of time."

Lack of Support System(s)

Rejection by family and near ones, social bias and harassment due to their non-conformist genders are seen as some of the most prominent reasons most of these youths go through what can only be described as ‘mental hell.’

So what exactly can help? Psychiatrists, NGOs, and many such organisations have sprung up almost everywhere that reach out to the community people and help them deal with the conflicting emotions. For Hiten, however, art came as a shining beacon of light in possibly one of the darkest periods of their life. “After the attempt on my own life, I realised I wasn’t meant to die, not yet. I had much more to do. I started using art as an expression and in school, won almost any creative art contests. I scored very well in inter-state competitions too and eventually, managed to establish myself as an artist and as someone who is comfortable in their own skin, their sexuality."

Three-headed Solution?

But not everyone can manage that. And in being able to lead a life without the trappings of emotional upheaval, acceptance is of prime importance. “It is three-pronged in approach. Self-acceptance is the primary way. A lot of people we counsel from the community just want to know if it is okay to be queer. We need to alleviate that particular feeling in them. The second is definitely being accepted by one’s immediate family, close ones. Years of distancing from family while growing up or facing verbal or mental abuse is also a huge contributing factor," says Mrs Roy.

The third, she says is acceptance by the community at large. “Sure we are seeing a lot more people expressing themselves today after the scrapping of Article 377, but everywhere they go, the society at large also needs to see them as one of us. When you find you cannot cope with the harassment, seek help. There are so many help groups out there. Suicide should never be one’s last choice."

Sensitive Portrayal

Along with all this, Mrs Roy also points out the need for sensitive media portrayal of suicide cases. Incidents of celebrity suicides needs to be handled with utmost care because a lot of it plays in mind sub-consciously with vulnerable people, be they from marginalised communities or anyone.

“Life is hard as it is. As someone who has been able to conquer some of the stigmas that comes along with being part of the community, I would say to my fellow members of the community to start expressing themselves as they want. It starts there," Hiten says.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

