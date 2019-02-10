Sully Boy? Twitter Compares Ranveer Singh's Outfit To Monster's Inc Protagonist
Ranveer Singh's latest jacket for his Gully Boy promotions has Twitter convinced he's actually Sully boy from Monsters Inc.
As he continued promotions for his upcoming movie 'Gully Boy' releasing on 14th February 2019, which also stars Alia Bhatt in a lead role, he has been donning various ensembles for it. His recent outfit, however, has been garnering more attention that usual.
Dressed in Manish Arora, with 'Gully Boy' written on the sleeve, Ranveer Singh dons a light mint green colour jacket that is covered in faux-fur.
Twitter however, seems to have found this jacket very similar to someone elses fashion - Sullivan from Monsters Inc. Remember when the large blue 'monster' giant, Sully, was your favorite as a child? That's what Twitter thinks Ranveer Singh's jacket looks like. And the similarities are rather uncanny.
Similar naa pic.twitter.com/quXQU3amwa— I King Zoolien (@err_fun) February 9, 2019
Sully boy x Gully boy pic.twitter.com/8dfXoCNdaS— Kalai|芸術| シ GULLY BOY FEB14 (@mynameisKalai) February 9, 2019
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH SULLEY?! pic.twitter.com/S34MI73h23— Sid (@Naicker_19) February 9, 2019
I see no difference here. Hello #sulley pic.twitter.com/DWd4iwYUAP— (@Sahra1236) February 9, 2019
Breaking News: Ranveer Singh has landed a role in the new Monsters Inc. movie - Apparently he’s playing Sully’s cousin. pic.twitter.com/Y61a7V5An0— Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) February 9, 2019
Sulley https://t.co/rf5WgzeXYg— Z (@SidsZenu) February 10, 2019
When your fashion inspiration is Sully from Monsters Inc. https://t.co/Ki3Xb773FF— سندیپ | Sandeep (@KaanPaachak) February 10, 2019
Manish Arora in an Instagram post opened about what the Jacket actually means. And no, it doesn't include Monsters Inc.
View this post on Instagram
My dear friend @ranveersingh wearing a custom made jacket for his movie #gullyboy "Anyone who is unconventional be in fashion or music or film, they make it to success because they believe in themselves. Only then will the world believe in them This jacket is a culmination of these ideas. It's an association with my days of struggle. It's unconventional and just like anyone who has made it in life despite the odds, much like the character Ranveer is playing in Gully Boy. The jacket symbolises freedom, a reminder that we are rare and our own heroes #believeinyourself #ranveersingh #manisharora #manisharorafashion #ididitmyway
