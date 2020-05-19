Sumit Vyas in this Video is Every Man Caught Doing Household Chores in Lockdown

With lockdown and social distancing norms in place, most of us are now working from home and in addition to that, we are also doing the household chores. Actor, celebrities and many others on social media are complaining about how they juggle between office work and household work.

Newest in the list is actor Sumeet Vyas who posted a 4-minute-long video on Instagram venting out his feelings on keeping the work-life balance in lockdown.

Dressed oddly in a formal shirt, tie paired with shorts (well, many people are resorting to this combination in ‘work from home’) the video begins with Vyas literally hunting the dust from under the furniture.

The Tripling actor introduces himself as Ravi Dubey and begins the sketch with a ‘conversation’ with his office. ‘It has been one month and seven days since I last saw you,” he starts.

“Remember when there used to be a gap between two meetings in office? You would never ask me what I would do in that gap,” he says. And then begins the non-stop rant of that every man will relate to who is doing the household chores for the first time in his life.

He complains how his wife keeps record of his timings, makes him knead the dough, shell peas, do scrubbing and dusting. The worst nightmare of Mr Dubey in Vyas’s video seems to be doing the dishes. “The household chores are never ending,” he vents out.

“It is as if utensils keeping sprouting out of the sink. There is no end to them,” Dubey ji has a meltdown. “We are just two people and looks like we are using 500 utensils,” he further rants. Then begins Dubey’s complaint about his wife’s habit of using too many utensils. “Women have a problem of using too many utensils. They will randomly keep tossing spoons in the sink.”

Dubey is grumpy because his wife appears to be too particular with the dishes. “If she sees even a bit of soap on the dishes she will say if you can’t do it with heart, don’t do it. One should be appreciated sometimes. Fake hi sahi appraisal to do,” the rant goes on.

But that’s not all. Dubey is mad at his office HR too for giving them tasks and activities every now and then.

“The world is facing a pandemic, people are hiding in homes and the HR people are playing Big Boss with us,” he blurts out towards the end of the video.

Actor Gajraj Rao gave a thumbs up to the video, while his wife Ekta Kaul was all the more sympathetic to Mr Dubey with “hay bechara” comment on the post.

“I am an HR and we do have every fun Friday. So we all enjoyed your video and love it. All time favourite. This is awesome and bring smiles to thousands of face. Thank you for bring happiness in this pademic situation,” said another Instagram user. Vyas posted the video three days ago and has been viewed over 152,000 times.

Vyas, who has appeared in web series like Tripling and Permanent Roommates, is married to actor Ekta Kaul and the couple is expecting their first baby soon.

