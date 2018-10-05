'Sums Up the Presidency': Internet Has a Field Day After 'Toilet Paper' Gets Stuck to Donald Trump's Shoe
Donald Trump is once again viral for all the wrong reasons.
WATCH: President Trump boards Air Force One with what appears to be toilet paper stuck to his shoe pic.twitter.com/A0AEYXXlXq
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 5, 2018
In video, Trump can be seen walking with a piece of white paper stuck to his left shoe while he boarded the aircraft at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International airport on Thursday. The video immediately went viral after the Internet assumed the paper was in fact toilet paper. Whether it was truly a piece of toilet paper or something else could not be verified. But while the world watched, Trump, clearly oblivious of the faux pas, did not seem to notice the the white 'paper' clinging to his shoe.
While the 'paper' came off as he entered the aircraft, it was enough for the Internet. Jokes and memes involving Trump and toilet paper soon ensued at the POTUS's expense:
Trash attracts trash
— Bryan (@possiblyextra) October 5, 2018
He has to be playing a prank on us, this is too much
— andy valladares (@Baby_Pics1337) October 5, 2018
Hey, you have some trash stuck to you! (Talking to the toilet paper)
— Joyce Wagner (@JoyceWagner) October 5, 2018
If you haven't laughed yet today, here's a video of President Trump walking up the stairs to Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. While this isn't grounds for the #25thAmendment, it does fit the pattern of Trump just being a fucking idiot.https://t.co/eYu8X7Uneg
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 📢 (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 5, 2018
Trump's toilet paper walk, with music. pic.twitter.com/rpnK81F50N
— Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) October 5, 2018
yes or no if any prominent Democrat was caught on camera with toilet paper stuck to his/her shoe Trump would mock it at a rallyhttps://t.co/O2TXfhYdI0
— J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 5, 2018
I wonder how many people saw the toilet paper and snickered, "Don't tell him." pic.twitter.com/FlFNzfWVwr
— John Lurie (@lurie_john) October 5, 2018
Long day and night at work with a time-out for #MurphyBrown and #HTGAWM then I come on here to check what Trump has been up to only to discover
he boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe.
Incredible.https://t.co/iyftUvFito
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) October 5, 2018
As if to symbolise his presidency, here’s video of #Trump boarding Air Force One - with toilet paper on his shoe. Speaks volumes that no one around him said anything.https://t.co/fRPBcVLYyj
— Kiera (@KieraGorden) October 5, 2018
Today Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
How’s that for a metaphor?
https://t.co/jbko5CVvmx
— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) October 5, 2018
Today, Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. https://t.co/1rxIzsYwca
Sums up his whole presidency rather well, doesn't it?
— Jeanine Curtis (@DjJetCityWoman) October 5, 2018
I think the horrible question is what made the toilet paper stick to his shoe? Asking for a friend.
— cassandra (@judiadg) October 5, 2018
